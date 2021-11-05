VOLLEYBALL

NEB. STATE TOURN.

Nov. 3-6 at Lincoln, Neb.

CLASS D2

NOTE: First two rounds at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Championship at Devaney Center, with third place match at Lincoln Northeast

First Round, Nov. 4

Anselmo-Merna def. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9

Diller-Odell def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27

Wynot def. Stuart, 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-5, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12

Final Round, Nov. 6

CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (34-2) vs. No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (25-5), 9 a.m.

THIRD: No. 5 Wynot (22-10) vs. No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (27-3), 11 a.m.

CLASS A SEMIFINALS

Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22

CLASS B SEMIFINALS

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12

CLASS C1 SEMIFINALS

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5

Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

CLASS C2 SEMIFINALS

Oakland-Craig def. Superior, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23

Sutton def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13

CLASS D1 SEMIFINALS

Archbishop Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11

Howells/Dodge def. Nebraska Christian, 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5

S.D. SODAK 16

CLASS B

All Matches Tuesday, Nov. 9

No. 1 Platte-Geddes (31-4) vs. No. 16 Faith (20-17), 6:30 p.m., Huron

No. 2 Warner (29-5) vs. No. 15 Edgemont (20-10), 5 p.m., Huron

No. 3 Arlington (29-5) vs. No. 14 Freeman (20-9), 6 p.m., Volga

No. 4 Chester Area (25-5) vs. No. 13 Gayville-Volin (21-9), 7 p.m., S.F. Roosevelt

No. 5 Colman-Egan (24-7) vs. No. 12 Miller (21-12), 7 p.m., Madison

No. 6 Faulkton Area (25-6) vs. No. 11 Timber Lake (22-4), 6 p.m., Ipswich

No. 7 Wolsey-Wesssington (27-4) vs. No. 10 Burke (28-8), 6:30 p.m., Mitchell

No. 8 Aberdeen Christian (22-3) vs. No. 9 Philip (31-6), 6 p.m., Gettysburg

CLASS A

All Matches Tuesday, Nov. 9

No. 1 S.F. Christian (31-4) vs. No. 16 Pine Ridge (16-12), 5 p.m., Mitchell

No. 2 Garretson (26-1) vs. No. 15 Redfield (15-13), 5:30 p.m., Madison

No. 3 Dakota Valley (25-8) vs. No. 14 Lakota Tech (19-7), 5 p.m., Beresford

No. 4 Wagner (26-6) vs. No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson (18-10), 7 p.m., Irene

No. 5 R.C. Christian (25-9) vs. No. 12 Parkston (20-14), 6 p.m. CT, Kadoka

No. 6 Hill City (25-7) vs. No. 11 Winner (18-13), 7:30 p.m. CT, Kadoka

No. 7 Hamlin (25-6) vs. No. 10 Mobridge-Pollock (24-8), 6:30 p.m., Groton

No. 8 Elkton-Lake Benton (21-11) vs. No. 9 Florence-Henry (25-6), 7:30 p.m., Volga

FOOTBALL

S.D. PLAYOFFS

CLASS 11AAA

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Harrisburg 17, S.F. Lincoln 10

Brandon Valley 28, O’Gorman 20

Final, Nov. 13

No. 1 Harrisburg (11-0) vs. No. 2 Brandon Valley (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 11AA

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Tea Area 35, Yankton 28

Pierre 28, Aberdeen Central 21

Final, Nov. 12

No. 3 Pierre (9-2) vs. No. 1 Tea Area (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 11A

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Madison 38, Dell Rapids 28

Milbank 24, Vermillion 0

Final, Nov. 12

No. 7 Milbank (8-3) vs. No. 1 Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.

CLASS 11B

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Winner 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 14

Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 28, Beresford 21

Final, Nov. 12

No. 1 Winner (11-0) vs. No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (8-3), 10 a.m.

CLASS 9AA

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Platte-Geddes 23, Timber Lake 20

Canistota-Freeman 24, Parkston 20

Final, Nov. 11

No. 9 Platte-Geddes (9-2) vs. No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (7-4), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 9A

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Herreid-Selby Area 16, DeSmet 14

Howard 21, Wall 17

Final, Nov. 11

No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (12-0) vs. No. 2 Howard (11-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS 9B

Semifinals, Nov. 5

Dell Rapids St. Mary 32, Avon 30

Potter County 22, Faulkton Area 12

Final, Nov. 11

No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (7-3) vs. No. 3 Potter County (10-2), 10 a.m.

NEB. PLAYOFFS

All Times Listed In Central

CLASS C2

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

Archbishop Bergan 38, Aquinas 7

Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13

Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7

Wilber-Clatonia 32, Hastings St. Cecilia 13

Semifinals, Nov. 12

No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (7-4) vs. No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (10-1)

No. 3 Ord (10-1) vs. No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (11-0)

CLASS D1

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18

Howells/Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18

Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51

Hitchcock County 58, Perkins County 6

Semifinals, Nov. 12

No. 1 Burwell (11-0) vs. No. 5 Howells-Dodge (11-0)

No. 14 Perkins County (9-2) vs. No. 10 Cross County (10-1)

CLASS D2

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10

Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Osceola 14

Semifinals, Nov. 12

No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (11-0) vs. No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (8-3)

No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (8-3) vs. No. 7 Kenesaw (11-0)

CLASS A QUARTERFINALS

Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20

Omaha North 35, North Platte 34

Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3

CLASS B QUARTERFINALS

Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14

Bennington 41, Waverly 0

Elkhorn 35, Seward 20

Omaha Skutt Catholic 20, Plattsmouth 10

CLASS C1 QUARTERFINALS

Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21

Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20

Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7

Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28

CLASS D6 QUARTERFINALS

Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6

Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34

Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25

Wallace 38, Pawnee City 18

ALL-DISTRICT D2-2 TEAM

Offense

BACK: Caleb Trimble, Pender; Braxton Volk, Pender; Austin Baker, Homer

LINE: Josh Olesen, Allen; Ty Krommenhoek, Allen; Brody Koopman, Emerson-Hubbard; Kaleb Kumm, Allen; Jacob Bruns, Pender

Defense

LINE: Evan English, Pender; Tru King, Homer; Garrett Blanke, Emerson-Hubbard; Adrian Phillips, Walthill

BACK: Avery Overfelt, Homer; Ryan Anderson, Allen; Hudson Morgan, Emerson-Hubbard; Gabe Reinert, Allen

Special Teams

KICKER: Jon Munoz, Homer

PUNTER: Kenyon White Eyes, Walthill

RETURN SPECIALIST: Quinton Heineman, Pender

ATHLETE: Chase Hofmeister, Pender

Honorable Mention

HOMER: Josh Sanford, Hayden Overgaard, McKale Houfek

PENDER: Brody Krusemark, Colton Sanderson, Trent Hansen

WALTHILL: Keith Morris, Keiyan Parker, Sage Grant

ALLEN: Michael Dickens, Joe Grone

EMERSON-HUBBARD: Stephon Small

ALL-DISTRICT D2-3 TEAM

Offense

Dylan Heine, Wynot; Carson Wieseler, Wynot; Gabe Escalante, Winside; Dax Behmer, Winside; Josh Wattier, Wausa; Jarret Andersen, Wausa; Patrick Vinson, Osmond; Ryan Schmit, Osmond; Colin Wieseler, Wynot; Tyler Carlson, Winside

Defense

Zach Foxhoven, Wynot; Tate Guenther, Wynot; Art Escalante, Winside; Mason Topp, Winside; Jaxon Claussen, Wausa; Cashe Carlson, Wausa; Alex Vinson, Osmond; Bryan Solorzano, Osmond; Charlie Schroeder, Wynot; Collyn Beal, Randolph

Honorable Mention

Maddox Magwire, Winside; Bradee Gubbels, Osmond; Tugg Dawson, Wausa; Tucker Wright, Wausa; Tyler Nicke, Wynot; Jack Kuchta, Wynot; Cayden Ellis, Winside; Jacoby Mann, Winside; Dean Kruger, Winside; Reese Hannah, Osmond; Aiden Gubbels, Randolph; Andy Hausmann, Randolph; Xander Brown, Osmond

SOCCER

SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN

Nov. 4, 6 at Denver, Colo.

Semifinals, Nov. 4

Denver 1, South Dakota 1, 2OT, Denver advances 4-2 in shootout

South Dakota State 1, Omaha 0, 2OT

Championship, Nov. 6

No. 1 Denver (13-5-2) vs. No. 2 South Dakota State (16-3-1), 3 p.m.

BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

CLASSIC LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: (11/3) Kruse’s Pro Shop 996; (10/27) Manitou 882

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (11/3) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2587; (10/27) Manitou 2524

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (11/3) Mike Kruse 288, Terry Norton 268, Brandon Ester 257, Don LaPointe Jr. 254, Austin Reich 254; (10/27) JJ Peterson 268, Scott Byrkeland 250, Ryan Lemaster 243, Tim Dooley 239, Bob Doty 236

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (11/3) Mike Kruse 713, JJ Peterson 682, Brandon Ester 679, Cody Henrichsen 675, Jim Murphy 654; (10/27) Tim Dooley 681, JJ Peterson 673, Bob Doty 657, Todd Kautz 650, Scott Byrkeland 631

FINAL FIRST QUARTER STANDINGS (playoff seeding points): Manitou 172.5 (10), Stockwell Engineers 156 (9), Plath Chiropractic 143 (8), Coca-Cola 141 (7), Kruse’s Pro Shop 139.5 (6), Capital Street Pub 135 (5), Tatanka Golf 104 (4), Mojo’s 102 (3), Pin Bruisers 92.5 (2), JR Sports Cards 29.5 (1).

INDUSTRIAL

HIGH TEAM GAME: (11/1) Plath Chiropractic 434; (10/25) Nustar 450

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (11/1) Plath Chiropractic 1181; (10/25) Nustar 1214

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (11/1) Jay Weaver 243, Frank Osborn Jr. 235, Robin Holec 226, Tyler Lanphear 212, Scott Plath 208; (10/25) Frank Osborn Jr. 236, Bruce Myers 233, Jay Weaver 217, Jeff Brunken 195, Rob Taylor 193

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (11/1) Jay Weaver 644, Frank Osborn Jr. 641, Robin Holec 635, Scott Plath 546, Jeff Brunken 538; (10/25) Frank Osborn Jr. 643, Bruce Myers 614, Jay Weaver 600, Jeff Brunken 512, Shane Bertsch 509

STANDINGS: Candyland 99.5, Plath Chiropractic 97.5, Nustar 93, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 84, The We Shed 81, QRF 64.5, Herc & Megara 50.5

TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES

HIGH TEAM GAME: (11/2) TCB 479; (10/26) Moody’s 481

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (11/2) Strikes & Doubles 1333; (10/26) Ten Pins 1368

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (11/2) Anthony Osborn 247 (errorless), Kelly Mernin 244 (errorless), Terry Norton 236, Sharon Mernin 222, Annabelle Moody 192 (errorless), Lonnie Remington 186; (10/26) Todd Moody 266, Brandon Ester 253, Frank Osborn Jr. 226, Rob Taylor 226, Jessica Mathis 178, Sharon Mernin 172, Lonnie Remington 171

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (11/2) Anthony Osborn 685, Terry Norton 674, Kelly Mernin 654, Sharon Mernin 502, Lonnie Remington 477, Jane Rhoades 473; (10/26) Brandon Ester 703, Todd Moody 679, Frank Osborn Jr. 629, Sharon Mernin 503, Annabelle Moody 467, Jane Rhoades 464

SECOND QUARTER STANDINGS: Strikes & Doubles 4-0, The Bohemians 4-0, Moody’s 3-1, Ten Pins 3-1, We Don’t Give a Split 3-1, Spare Wars 3-1, Knight Riders 3-1, TCB 2-2, 2 Broke Girls 2-2, The Cunningham’s 2-2, Krazy Kids 2-2, For the Taz 1-3, The Gramkow’s 1-3, Split Happens 1-3, Three Hole Surprise 1-3, Ebowla 1-3, Pin Pals 0-4, Double E’s 0-4

FINAL FIRST QUARTER STANDINGS: Moody’s 26-6, Three Hole Surprise 24-8, Split Happens 20-12, Ten Pins 19-13, We Don’t Give a Split 19-13, For the Taz 18-14, Double E’s 18-14, The Gramkows 17-15, Spare Wars 17-15, Strikes & Doubles 17-15, Krazy Kids 17-15, The Bohemians 15-17, The Cunningham’s 13-19, Knight Riders 11-21, TCB 11-21, Pin Pals 11-21, 2 Broke Girls 9-23

NOTE: Moody’s Wins First Quarter

11/2 HIGHLIGHTS: Anthony Osborn – errorless 234; Lonnie Remington 6-7-10; Brandon Ester 2-4-10, 3-10; Sharon Mernin 6-7; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Shane Harriman 4-7-10; Jake Drotzman 3-10; Don Fiedler 3-10; Annabelle Moody 4-5-7

10/26 HIGHLIGHTS: Ten Pins – triplicate 456 games; Shane Harriman – errorless 213; Eileen Honner 2-7; Terry Bitsos 2-7; Delores Moore 3-10; Kelly Mernin 3-10; Jordan Drotzman 6-7-10, 9-10; Jake Drotzman 3-10; Crystal Povondra 3-10; Mark Povondra 3-10; Steve Obr 2-7; Annabelle Moody 2-7

