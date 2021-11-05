VOLLEYBALL
NEB. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 3-6 at Lincoln, Neb.
CLASS D2
NOTE: First two rounds at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Championship at Devaney Center, with third place match at Lincoln Northeast
First Round, Nov. 4
Anselmo-Merna def. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9
Diller-Odell def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27
Wynot def. Stuart, 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9
Semifinals, Nov. 5
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-5, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12
Final Round, Nov. 6
CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (34-2) vs. No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (25-5), 9 a.m.
THIRD: No. 5 Wynot (22-10) vs. No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (27-3), 11 a.m.
CLASS A SEMIFINALS
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22
CLASS B SEMIFINALS
Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12
CLASS C1 SEMIFINALS
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5
Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
CLASS C2 SEMIFINALS
Oakland-Craig def. Superior, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Sutton def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13
CLASS D1 SEMIFINALS
Archbishop Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11
Howells/Dodge def. Nebraska Christian, 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5
S.D. SODAK 16
CLASS B
All Matches Tuesday, Nov. 9
No. 1 Platte-Geddes (31-4) vs. No. 16 Faith (20-17), 6:30 p.m., Huron
No. 2 Warner (29-5) vs. No. 15 Edgemont (20-10), 5 p.m., Huron
No. 3 Arlington (29-5) vs. No. 14 Freeman (20-9), 6 p.m., Volga
No. 4 Chester Area (25-5) vs. No. 13 Gayville-Volin (21-9), 7 p.m., S.F. Roosevelt
No. 5 Colman-Egan (24-7) vs. No. 12 Miller (21-12), 7 p.m., Madison
No. 6 Faulkton Area (25-6) vs. No. 11 Timber Lake (22-4), 6 p.m., Ipswich
No. 7 Wolsey-Wesssington (27-4) vs. No. 10 Burke (28-8), 6:30 p.m., Mitchell
No. 8 Aberdeen Christian (22-3) vs. No. 9 Philip (31-6), 6 p.m., Gettysburg
CLASS A
All Matches Tuesday, Nov. 9
No. 1 S.F. Christian (31-4) vs. No. 16 Pine Ridge (16-12), 5 p.m., Mitchell
No. 2 Garretson (26-1) vs. No. 15 Redfield (15-13), 5:30 p.m., Madison
No. 3 Dakota Valley (25-8) vs. No. 14 Lakota Tech (19-7), 5 p.m., Beresford
No. 4 Wagner (26-6) vs. No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson (18-10), 7 p.m., Irene
No. 5 R.C. Christian (25-9) vs. No. 12 Parkston (20-14), 6 p.m. CT, Kadoka
No. 6 Hill City (25-7) vs. No. 11 Winner (18-13), 7:30 p.m. CT, Kadoka
No. 7 Hamlin (25-6) vs. No. 10 Mobridge-Pollock (24-8), 6:30 p.m., Groton
No. 8 Elkton-Lake Benton (21-11) vs. No. 9 Florence-Henry (25-6), 7:30 p.m., Volga
FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
CLASS 11AAA
Semifinals, Nov. 5
Harrisburg 17, S.F. Lincoln 10
Brandon Valley 28, O’Gorman 20
Final, Nov. 13
No. 1 Harrisburg (11-0) vs. No. 2 Brandon Valley (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 11AA
Semifinals, Nov. 5
Tea Area 35, Yankton 28
Pierre 28, Aberdeen Central 21
Final, Nov. 12
No. 3 Pierre (9-2) vs. No. 1 Tea Area (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 11A
Semifinals, Nov. 5
Madison 38, Dell Rapids 28
Milbank 24, Vermillion 0
Final, Nov. 12
No. 7 Milbank (8-3) vs. No. 1 Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.
CLASS 11B
Semifinals, Nov. 5
Winner 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 14
Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 28, Beresford 21
Final, Nov. 12
No. 1 Winner (11-0) vs. No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (8-3), 10 a.m.
CLASS 9AA
Semifinals, Nov. 5
Platte-Geddes 23, Timber Lake 20
Canistota-Freeman 24, Parkston 20
Final, Nov. 11
No. 9 Platte-Geddes (9-2) vs. No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (7-4), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 9A
Semifinals, Nov. 5
Herreid-Selby Area 16, DeSmet 14
Howard 21, Wall 17
Final, Nov. 11
No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (12-0) vs. No. 2 Howard (11-0), 1 p.m.
CLASS 9B
Semifinals, Nov. 5
Dell Rapids St. Mary 32, Avon 30
Potter County 22, Faulkton Area 12
Final, Nov. 11
No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (7-3) vs. No. 3 Potter County (10-2), 10 a.m.
NEB. PLAYOFFS
All Times Listed In Central
CLASS C2
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
Archbishop Bergan 38, Aquinas 7
Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Wilber-Clatonia 32, Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Semifinals, Nov. 12
No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (7-4) vs. No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (10-1)
No. 3 Ord (10-1) vs. No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (11-0)
CLASS D1
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18
Howells/Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18
Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51
Hitchcock County 58, Perkins County 6
Semifinals, Nov. 12
No. 1 Burwell (11-0) vs. No. 5 Howells-Dodge (11-0)
No. 14 Perkins County (9-2) vs. No. 10 Cross County (10-1)
CLASS D2
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10
Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Osceola 14
Semifinals, Nov. 12
No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (11-0) vs. No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (8-3)
No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (8-3) vs. No. 7 Kenesaw (11-0)
CLASS A QUARTERFINALS
Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20
Omaha North 35, North Platte 34
Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3
CLASS B QUARTERFINALS
Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14
Bennington 41, Waverly 0
Elkhorn 35, Seward 20
Omaha Skutt Catholic 20, Plattsmouth 10
CLASS C1 QUARTERFINALS
Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21
Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20
Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7
Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28
CLASS D6 QUARTERFINALS
Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6
Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34
Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25
Wallace 38, Pawnee City 18
ALL-DISTRICT D2-2 TEAM
Offense
BACK: Caleb Trimble, Pender; Braxton Volk, Pender; Austin Baker, Homer
LINE: Josh Olesen, Allen; Ty Krommenhoek, Allen; Brody Koopman, Emerson-Hubbard; Kaleb Kumm, Allen; Jacob Bruns, Pender
Defense
LINE: Evan English, Pender; Tru King, Homer; Garrett Blanke, Emerson-Hubbard; Adrian Phillips, Walthill
BACK: Avery Overfelt, Homer; Ryan Anderson, Allen; Hudson Morgan, Emerson-Hubbard; Gabe Reinert, Allen
Special Teams
KICKER: Jon Munoz, Homer
PUNTER: Kenyon White Eyes, Walthill
RETURN SPECIALIST: Quinton Heineman, Pender
ATHLETE: Chase Hofmeister, Pender
Honorable Mention
HOMER: Josh Sanford, Hayden Overgaard, McKale Houfek
PENDER: Brody Krusemark, Colton Sanderson, Trent Hansen
WALTHILL: Keith Morris, Keiyan Parker, Sage Grant
ALLEN: Michael Dickens, Joe Grone
EMERSON-HUBBARD: Stephon Small
ALL-DISTRICT D2-3 TEAM
Offense
Dylan Heine, Wynot; Carson Wieseler, Wynot; Gabe Escalante, Winside; Dax Behmer, Winside; Josh Wattier, Wausa; Jarret Andersen, Wausa; Patrick Vinson, Osmond; Ryan Schmit, Osmond; Colin Wieseler, Wynot; Tyler Carlson, Winside
Defense
Zach Foxhoven, Wynot; Tate Guenther, Wynot; Art Escalante, Winside; Mason Topp, Winside; Jaxon Claussen, Wausa; Cashe Carlson, Wausa; Alex Vinson, Osmond; Bryan Solorzano, Osmond; Charlie Schroeder, Wynot; Collyn Beal, Randolph
Honorable Mention
Maddox Magwire, Winside; Bradee Gubbels, Osmond; Tugg Dawson, Wausa; Tucker Wright, Wausa; Tyler Nicke, Wynot; Jack Kuchta, Wynot; Cayden Ellis, Winside; Jacoby Mann, Winside; Dean Kruger, Winside; Reese Hannah, Osmond; Aiden Gubbels, Randolph; Andy Hausmann, Randolph; Xander Brown, Osmond
SOCCER
SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN
Nov. 4, 6 at Denver, Colo.
Semifinals, Nov. 4
Denver 1, South Dakota 1, 2OT, Denver advances 4-2 in shootout
South Dakota State 1, Omaha 0, 2OT
Championship, Nov. 6
No. 1 Denver (13-5-2) vs. No. 2 South Dakota State (16-3-1), 3 p.m.
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (11/3) Kruse’s Pro Shop 996; (10/27) Manitou 882
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (11/3) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2587; (10/27) Manitou 2524
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (11/3) Mike Kruse 288, Terry Norton 268, Brandon Ester 257, Don LaPointe Jr. 254, Austin Reich 254; (10/27) JJ Peterson 268, Scott Byrkeland 250, Ryan Lemaster 243, Tim Dooley 239, Bob Doty 236
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (11/3) Mike Kruse 713, JJ Peterson 682, Brandon Ester 679, Cody Henrichsen 675, Jim Murphy 654; (10/27) Tim Dooley 681, JJ Peterson 673, Bob Doty 657, Todd Kautz 650, Scott Byrkeland 631
FINAL FIRST QUARTER STANDINGS (playoff seeding points): Manitou 172.5 (10), Stockwell Engineers 156 (9), Plath Chiropractic 143 (8), Coca-Cola 141 (7), Kruse’s Pro Shop 139.5 (6), Capital Street Pub 135 (5), Tatanka Golf 104 (4), Mojo’s 102 (3), Pin Bruisers 92.5 (2), JR Sports Cards 29.5 (1).
INDUSTRIAL
HIGH TEAM GAME: (11/1) Plath Chiropractic 434; (10/25) Nustar 450
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (11/1) Plath Chiropractic 1181; (10/25) Nustar 1214
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (11/1) Jay Weaver 243, Frank Osborn Jr. 235, Robin Holec 226, Tyler Lanphear 212, Scott Plath 208; (10/25) Frank Osborn Jr. 236, Bruce Myers 233, Jay Weaver 217, Jeff Brunken 195, Rob Taylor 193
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (11/1) Jay Weaver 644, Frank Osborn Jr. 641, Robin Holec 635, Scott Plath 546, Jeff Brunken 538; (10/25) Frank Osborn Jr. 643, Bruce Myers 614, Jay Weaver 600, Jeff Brunken 512, Shane Bertsch 509
STANDINGS: Candyland 99.5, Plath Chiropractic 97.5, Nustar 93, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 84, The We Shed 81, QRF 64.5, Herc & Megara 50.5
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (11/2) TCB 479; (10/26) Moody’s 481
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (11/2) Strikes & Doubles 1333; (10/26) Ten Pins 1368
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (11/2) Anthony Osborn 247 (errorless), Kelly Mernin 244 (errorless), Terry Norton 236, Sharon Mernin 222, Annabelle Moody 192 (errorless), Lonnie Remington 186; (10/26) Todd Moody 266, Brandon Ester 253, Frank Osborn Jr. 226, Rob Taylor 226, Jessica Mathis 178, Sharon Mernin 172, Lonnie Remington 171
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (11/2) Anthony Osborn 685, Terry Norton 674, Kelly Mernin 654, Sharon Mernin 502, Lonnie Remington 477, Jane Rhoades 473; (10/26) Brandon Ester 703, Todd Moody 679, Frank Osborn Jr. 629, Sharon Mernin 503, Annabelle Moody 467, Jane Rhoades 464
SECOND QUARTER STANDINGS: Strikes & Doubles 4-0, The Bohemians 4-0, Moody’s 3-1, Ten Pins 3-1, We Don’t Give a Split 3-1, Spare Wars 3-1, Knight Riders 3-1, TCB 2-2, 2 Broke Girls 2-2, The Cunningham’s 2-2, Krazy Kids 2-2, For the Taz 1-3, The Gramkow’s 1-3, Split Happens 1-3, Three Hole Surprise 1-3, Ebowla 1-3, Pin Pals 0-4, Double E’s 0-4
FINAL FIRST QUARTER STANDINGS: Moody’s 26-6, Three Hole Surprise 24-8, Split Happens 20-12, Ten Pins 19-13, We Don’t Give a Split 19-13, For the Taz 18-14, Double E’s 18-14, The Gramkows 17-15, Spare Wars 17-15, Strikes & Doubles 17-15, Krazy Kids 17-15, The Bohemians 15-17, The Cunningham’s 13-19, Knight Riders 11-21, TCB 11-21, Pin Pals 11-21, 2 Broke Girls 9-23
NOTE: Moody’s Wins First Quarter
11/2 HIGHLIGHTS: Anthony Osborn – errorless 234; Lonnie Remington 6-7-10; Brandon Ester 2-4-10, 3-10; Sharon Mernin 6-7; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Shane Harriman 4-7-10; Jake Drotzman 3-10; Don Fiedler 3-10; Annabelle Moody 4-5-7
10/26 HIGHLIGHTS: Ten Pins – triplicate 456 games; Shane Harriman – errorless 213; Eileen Honner 2-7; Terry Bitsos 2-7; Delores Moore 3-10; Kelly Mernin 3-10; Jordan Drotzman 6-7-10, 9-10; Jake Drotzman 3-10; Crystal Povondra 3-10; Mark Povondra 3-10; Steve Obr 2-7; Annabelle Moody 2-7
