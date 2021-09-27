Lucas Kampshoff threw for two touchdowns in a 28-7 Yankton junior varsity win over Mitchell in Mitchell Monday.
Kampshoff finished 17-of-24 for 160 yards and two touchdowns for Yankton. Shaylor Platt rushed for 74 yards and a score. Tucker Gilmore tallied 115 yards receiving and a touchdown. Platt added 30 receiving yards and Payton Peterson 15 receiving yards and a score.
Lucas Woods recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Bucks defense. Luke Bernatow tallied eight tackles. Gilmore intercepted three passes and Jackson Conway one.
The Bucks next game is at home against Norfolk, Nebraska Monday at 4:15 p.m.
