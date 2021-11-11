VERMILLION — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers trailed from the 11:42 mark of the second quarter to the 3:33 mark of the fourth, where they took their first lead of the game at 14-8.
That is all Platte-Geddes would need to take down Canistota-Freeman for the 9AA State Title Thursday night inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
“We’re not giving up as a team, we’re all strong,” Platte-Geddes senior Grayson Hanson said. “We have guys that come out on defense so they can get rest for offense and we can keep driving the ball. Teams wear down I the fourth quarter, we can just keep going and going.”
The Pride struck first on the second play of the second quarter when Tage Ortman bulldozed his way into the endzone, then found Cayden Scott for the two-point conversion, giving Canistota-Freeman the 8-0 lead.
Platte-Geddes responded at the end of the first half with a touchdown run of their own. Grayson Hanson plunged for a two-yard score. The two-point attempt was no good and the Black Panthers trailed by two.
The two-point deficit was nearly erased before halftime, as Canistota-Freeman attempted a deep pass that was intercepted by the Black Panthers. After a pass from Dawson Hoffman put Platte-Geddes in scoring range, the Black Panthers sent Jackson Olsen out to kick a 46-yard field that was no good. Olsen had two missed field goals in the half.
The Pride held on to the two-point halftime lead despite the defense allowing 191 yards to the Black Panther offense. Meanwhile, the Pride tallied 94 total yards of offense. Platte-Geddes had more passing yards (96) and rushing yards (95) than Canistota-Freeman did total yards in the half.
“We’re moving the ball then we had one little slip up or a bad snap or something,” Black Panthers head coach Bruce Hanson said. “We just have to finish our drives, do our jobs.”
Neither side could get points in the third quarter, and the defenses stood strong. To start the fourth, Ortman threw a deep ball to Isiah Robertson that was intercepted by Jackson Neuman. The Black Panthers took over.
After recording a pair of first downs, the Black Panthers got stuffed on fourth-and-one, giving the ball back to the Pride. The Pride recorded one first down, but on 3rd and 11, Ortman threw an interception to Chase Varilek.
The third interception of the game for Ortman, but the Black Panthers needed to convert the turnovers into points to mount the late comeback. Score is what they did.
Marching down the field, Platte-Geddes found themselves at 3rd and goal from the 8-yard-line. Hoffman found junior Aiden Bultje for the score and then found senior Caden Foxley for the two-point conversion. Platte-Geddes had their first lead at 14-8 with 3:33 to play.
The Pride had a chance to respond, and after getting one first down, found themselves with a fourth down from their own 37-yard line. The pass from Ortman to Robertson was ruled a catch, but after review, was overturned and called incomplete. Platte-Geddes took over at the 37-yard-line with 2:03 to play in the fourth.
Platte-Geddes bled the clock out, not letting the Pride see the ball for the remainder of the game. Grayson Hanson broke free on a third down to seal the game.
“It’s awesome, he’s my son and in the last three games we put the ball in his hands, he made plays,” Bruce Hanson said. “Everybody in the stadium knows it’s going to number 11 and it really didn’t matter.”
The Black Panthers claimed their second straight state title after defeating Hamlin last season in the Dome. The road to the Dome wasn’t easy, as the Black Panthers took down the top seeded Hanson in the quarterfinals and a tough Timber Lake team in the semifinals before defeating Canistota-Freeman in the title game.
“I think I put Hanson preseason number one and I didn’t rank ourselves,” Bruce Hanson said. “I think I had Canistota-Freeman two or three. They are great programs, road was very tough, really well coached (opponents). It’s going to mean a lot to really look back on it and see what these kids have done and the way we’ve done it.”
