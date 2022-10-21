TYNDALL — Riley Rothschadl’s five-touchdown performance led the Bon Homme Cavaliers past the Ipswich Tigers 42-20 Thursday.
Rothschadl rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and had a 59-yard punt return touchdown in the contest for the Cavaliers.
Jackson Caba had 50 yards rushing and a touchdown to go with a 14-yard touchdown reception. Landon Bares had 4 receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Wes Kaul and Isaac Crownover each had 12 tackles for Bon Homme.
Ipswich was led by Ian Beyers, who passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Bon Homme advances to play top-seeded Wall next Thursday. Ipswich ends the season 6-3.
