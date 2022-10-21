TYNDALL — Riley Rothschadl’s five-touchdown performance led the Bon Homme Cavaliers past the Ipswich Tigers 42-20 Thursday.

Rothschadl rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and had a 59-yard punt return touchdown in the contest for the Cavaliers.

