Area golfers are set to compete in the South Dakota Class A Girls’ and Class B Girls’ and Boys’ Golf Tournaments, beginning Monday.
Class A Girls
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Area golfers are set to compete in the South Dakota Class A Girls’ and Class B Girls’ and Boys’ Golf Tournaments, beginning Monday.
Class A Girls
Eighteen area golfers from five different schools will compete in the Class A girls’ golf tournament starting Monday at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City.
Parkston and Vermillion each have five golfers in the tournament. Avery Bogenreif, Finely Bogenreif, Kalie Konfrst and Kayla Neugebaur represent Parkston. Vermillion’s Stephanie Car, Georgia Johnson, Taylor Reuvers, Kaitlin Tracy and Ronnie Wilharm will compete.
Dakota Valley brings four golfers to the tournament, including Katie Betsworth, Addicyn Sailer, Lexi Squier and Claire Wiebelhaus.
Beresford’s Kaia Bear, Maiya Muller and Juliann Seeley will compete, while Elk Point-Jefferson’s Madison Buenger will compete.
Class B Girls
Eleven area golfers from eight different schools will compete in the Class B Girls State Golf Tournament at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.
Centerville, Platte-Geddes and Scotland-Menno each have two representatives. GraceLin Bjordal and Brooke Pingrey will compete for Centerville, Mallory Gant and Presley Meyerink represent Platte-Geddes while Evie Foss and Kailen Odens will compete for Scotland-Menno.
Schools with only one golfer competing include Alcester-Hudson’s Lucy Ostercamp, Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Abigail Svatos, Bon Homme’s Jaden Kortan, Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Buse and Parker’s Lauren Patten.
Class B Boys
Eighteen golfers from eight different schools will compete in the Class B Boys Tournament, held at Prairie Winds Golf Course in Watertown.
Centerville and Freeman have four golfers apiece competing. Denver Anderson, Jase Brouwer, Cullen Pollard and Corbin Tople will compete for the Tornadoes while the Flyers are represented by Thor Aanenson, Tannen Auch, Alaric Knittel and Zac Sayler.
Platte-Geddes is represented by Jye Bailey, Dawson Hoffman and Jadon Petersen. Landon Bares and Kashius Tucker will compete for Bon Homme. Brenden Pesicka and Ray Travnicek will represent Parker.
Schools with one entry include Irene-Wakonda’s Jefferey Mellem, Scotland-Menno’s Maveric Smith and Viborg-Hurley’s Peyton Hanson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.