By Mackenzie Attkisson
The Mayville State Comets took charge early on in the contest, getting a 25-18, 27-25, 19-25, 25-16 win over the Mount Marty Lancers in a non-conference match on Tuesday evening.
The Comets went on a 4-1 run to start the match off. They were able to fend off the Lancer attack, never letting MMU get closer than two-points throughout the first set.
Mount Marty found their footing later in the second set, coming back from an eight-point deficit to force the set to go into extras. However, back-to-back Lancer errors allowed Mayville to go up 2-0.
Mount Marty’s head coach Belen Albertos noted that the team has been working on consistency to try and be aggressive with the game plan right away.
“We had a slow start but we were able to find our way late in the second set when the team started following the plan,” Albertos said. “Although we weren’t able to get the second, I told the girls before the third set that were going to come back if we keep playing together.”
Mount Marty bounced back and created their own rhythm in the third set, jumping on an early 6-1 lead. Mia Furst was able to lead that attack, scoring three of the six Lancer points. Mount Marty kept their foot on the pedal throughout the set, keeping a five-point lead throughout the entire third set.
The Lancers found themselves up again to start the fourth set, this time 5-0. However, the Comets followed it with their own to take a 6-5 lead. Mount Marty fought to get the lead back, but a 9-0 run in the middle of the fourth set solidified the Mayville State victory.
“We were able to carry the aggressiveness we found in the second set throughout the third and fourth, but we got stuck in a rotation,” Albertos said. “It can be hard to come back being down 2-0, so we just need to work on being consistent and following the game plan from the beginning.”
Offensively, Furst led the team in kills with 14, while Julia Weber collected 12 on the night to follow.
“Mia played great today, and really followed the game plan,” Albertos stated. “She is one of the most coachable players we have and she has done great all season.”
Ally Whitemire had 38 assists, 18 digs, and two service aces to help lead the Lancers. Katelyn Chykta was able to get 21 digs on the day.
Mount Marty’s record is now 9-6 on the season and focus back on conference play. Their next game is on Wednesday at College of Saint Mary.
“Since we travel tomorrow, we don’t have time to watch film and practice, so we just have to move forward,” Albertos said.
