The Mount Marty University women’s basketball team will take any sign of progress.
Amidst an otherwise frustrating season, the Lancers found one of those signs — small as it may be — in an 88-66 loss to Northwestern on Wednesday night at Cimpl Arena.
Mount Marty had been held under 60 points in each of its previous four games, but were slightly sharper in the GPAC showdown with the Red Raiders.
“There was a little bit more flow, and our spacing was better and we attacked a little bit better,” head coach Todd Schlimgen said.
“That was at least a step in the right direction.”
Karlee McKinney led the Lancers with 20 points, while Bailey Kortan added nine points, four rebounds and five assists. Kiara Berndt, who started for the first time, also scored nine points.
“I thought we had a little more flow on offense, but Northwestern is just so good on offense if you give them space,” Schlimgen said.
Northwestern made 61 percent of their shots in the first half to build a 44-29 halftime lead. The Red Raiders then put together a 15-0 run in the third quarter to balloon the margin even further.
Mount Marty scored 27 points in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done.
“I didn’t think our execution was as good on defense, especially on out of bounds plays,” Schlimgen said. “They run some nice set plays.”
Sammy Blum recorded 22 points, four rebounds and four assists for Northwestern, while Molly Schany (17) and Taylor VanderVelde (11) also reached double figures.
McKinney, Mount Marty’s leading scorer on the season, made 7-of-14 shots for her team-high 20 points.
“Her jumper has looked a lot better; she was thinking early in the season that it wasn’t as sharp, but she’s got a nice shot,” Schlimgen said.
To potentially provide a spark to the offense, Mount Marty moved Berndt and Alexis Arens into the starting lineup — Arens finished with four points. Berndt, according to Schlimgen is, “Aggressive and is very skilled with the ball.”
Mount Marty plays at Dordt on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Sioux Center, Iowa.
NORTHWESTERN (6-8, 6-5 GPAC)
Alexis Toering 3-3 1-1 7; Molly Schany 8-9 1-3 17; Taylor VanderVelde 5-8 0-0 11; Sammy Blum 9-13 2-3 22; Devyn Kemble 3-8 0-0 8; Maddie Jones 1-1 0-0 2; Emilee Danner 1-7 3-4 5; Jada Cunningham 1-3 2-2 5; Jazy Prins 1-5 0-0 3; Kailyn Groves 0-0 0-0 0; Hannah Nerem 4-6 0-0 8; Jayda Knuppe 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 36-64 9-13 88.
MOUNT MARTY (3-11, 1-10 GPAC)
Alexis Arens 1-5 2-2 4; Sarah Castaneda 2-3 0-0 4; Karlee McKinney 7-14 3-8 20; Kiara Berndt 4-9 0-0 9; Bailey Kortan 3-11 2-2 9; Alexsis Kemp 2-3 1-1 6; Carlie Wetzel 1-3 0-0 2; Callie Otkin 0-3 0-0 0; Eve Millar 1-1 0-0 2; Lexi Hochstein 0-0 0-0 0; Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0; Aubrey Twedt 1-3 0-0 2; Kayla Jacobson 1-3 0-0 3; Megan Hirsch 2-3 1-2 5; Bella Vitek 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25-61 9-15 66.
NORTHWESTERN 22 22 26 18 — 88
MOUNT MARTY 13 16 10 27 — 66
Three-Pointers — NW 7-24 (Blum 2-4, Kemble 2-5, VanderVelde 1-2, Cunningham 1-3, Prins 1-5, Knuppe 1-1, Danner 0-4), MMU 7-25 (McKinney 3-7, Kemp 1-1, Jacobson 1-2, Kortan 1-4, Berndt 1-5, Arens 0-1, Wetzel 0-2, Otkin 0-3). Total Rebounds — NW 39 (Nerem 7), MMU 24 (Twedt 5). Assists — NW 18 (Blum 4, Cunningham 4), MMU 12 (Kortan 5). Turnovers — NW 16, MMU 16. Personal Fouls — NW 22, NW 15. Fouled Out — None.
