A second quarter surge by Matthew Mors and Jaden Kral led Yankton in route to an 88-58 victory over Watertown Friday night in Yankton.
Mors and Kral combined for 30 points in the first half as the Bucks (13-3) led 45-30 after a half of play.
“When the ball goes through the basket, everything seems to look a little bit better,” Bucks head coach Chris Haynes said. “I thought we were able to make some shots and score some points. Matthew got it going and Matthew and Jaden inside are a good one-two combination for us.”
Before the Bucks were able to open up a 19-point second quarter lead, they face strong resistance from the Arrows in the opening frame. Watertown called a timeout down 6-0 1:43 into the game. The Arrows tied the game at 12 before Yankton ended the quarter on a 7-0 run capped off by a Rugby Ryken jumper at the buzzer.
Mors threw home a dunk to start the second quarter and cap off the 9-0 run. Watertown hung around keeping it at a six-point 24-18 lead for Yankton. A 13-0 run with Mors and Kral combining for all 13 points put Yankton comfortably ahead for good.
“I thought we were able to finally get some stops in the second quarter and get out in transition and get some baskets,” Haynes said. “Matthew got it going a little bit and hit some big shots for us to get it going .”
A fifteen point lead grew to 32 by the end of the third quarter. Senior Kaden Luellman drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the corner to cap off the quarter for the Bucks. Dawson Schmidt started the fourth off with back-to-back three-pointers for the Arrows, but there was not enough gas or time left for an Arrow comeback. Yankton’s 88 points was four shy of the school record for points in a game.
“This is the time of year where we want to kind of start putting things together and hopefully we can do that,” Haynes said. “Hopefully we can continue to build off this and start playing more consistently on the offensive end.”
Mors finished with 36 points and 10 rebounds. Kral added 21 points and Ryken 12 points. Drew Norberg led Watertown with 18 points and seven rebounds. Schmidt added 16 points.
“All together Watertown is a tough team to guard,” Haynes said. “Schmidt and Norberg, they’re as good of a backcourt as there is in the state, and they put a lot of pressure on you and they both can score at all three levels.”
Yankton finishes the regular season with four more home games. The Bucks host Mitchell Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
In sub varsity action, the Bucks defeated Watertown 62-51. Max Raab led Yankton with 15 points. Colton Potts added nine. Devon Lewis tallied 21 points for Watertown.
In the sophomore game, Watertown ran away with a 56-31 victory. Jake Olson led Watertown with 10 points. Isaiah Schelhaas and Lucas Lampschoff tallied nine points each for Yankton.
Yankton and Watertown split the ninth grade games. In the ‘A’ game, Yankton prevailed with a 59-55 overtime victory. Austin Gobel tallied 21 points and Lance Dannenbring 13 for the Bucks.
Watertown prevailed in the ‘B’ game 59-53. Dannenbring scored 25 points for Yankton.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
YANKTON (5-11)
Dylan Prouty 0-2 0-0 0, Kaden Luellman 3-3 0-0 7, Mac Ryken 0-0 0-0 0, Rugby Ryken 5-10 0-1 12, Aidan Feser 1-1 0-0 2, Trevor Fitzgerald 3-5 0-0 8, Max Raab 1-1 0-0 2, Jaden Kral 10-13 0-0 21, Matthew Mors 16-23 0-0 36. TOTALS: 39-59 0-1 88.
WATERTOWN (13-3)
Jaxon Engstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Dawson Schmidt 6-13 1-2 16, Reese Stark 2-4 0-0 4, Drew Norberg 8-17 0-0 18, Kohen Kranz 1-5 0-0 3, Kale Stevenson 4-8 0-0 9, Devon Lewis 0-1 2-2 2, Trevon Rawdon 0-1 0-0 0, Mack Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Cole Holden 2-2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 24-55 3-4 58.
WATERTOWN 12 18 12 16 — 58
YANKTON 19 26 29 14 — 88
Three-Pointers: YHS 10-20 (Mors 4-9, Ryken 2-3, Fitzgerald 2-3, Luellman 1-1, Kral 1-2, Prouty 0-2), WHS 7-23 (Schmidt 3-6, Norberg 2-6, Kranz 1-4, Stevenson 1-4, Stark 0-2, Rawdon 0-1). Rebounds: YHS 22 (Mors 10), WHS 18 (Norberg 7). Personal Fouls: WHS 12, YHS 7. Assists: YHS 13 (Ryken 6), WHS 4 (Schmidt 3). Turnovers: YHS 3, WHS 1. Steals: YHS 7 (Kral 2), WHS 2 (Engstrom 1, Stark 1). Blocks: YHS 1 (Mors), WHS 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.