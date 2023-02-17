WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Mount Marty scored twice in the top of the seventh to claim a 5-3 victory over Tabor in baseball action on Friday.
Will Gardner finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Mount Marty. Braeden Cordes went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Bodi Wallar added a double for the Lancers.
Brayden Whitchurch, Cody Moore and Micah Dvorak each had a hit for Tabor.
Noah McCandless pitched two shutout innings, striking out one, for the win. Jett Hasegawa started, striking out seven in his five innings of work. Noah Baumann took the loss in relief of Quintin Holman, who struck out seven in five innings of work.
Mount Marty plays Tabor again today (Saturday).
WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Southwest Assemblies of God University took control with a three-run second inning and held on for a 5-3 victory over Mount Marty in baseball action on Friday.
Bryson Collins went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for SAGU. James Maddox Henderson tripled, Jarden Kirk doubled and Timothy Compomizzi and Cade Hendricks each had a hit in the victory.
Bodi Wallar went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Mount Marty. Billy Hancock had two hits, including a home run. Braeden Cordes also had two hits. Will Gardner and Ethan Wishon each had a hit in the effort.
Matthew Hickey picked up the win, striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings of work. Clayton Chipchase took the loss, with Aspen Dahl and Heston Williams each pitching an inning of scoreless relief.
Mount Marty plays SAGU again today (Saturday).
