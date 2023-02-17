WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Mount Marty scored twice in the top of the seventh to claim a 5-3 victory over Tabor in baseball action on Friday.

Will Gardner finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Mount Marty. Braeden Cordes went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Bodi Wallar added a double for the Lancers.

