VERMILLION – A 32-point Coyote victory was not in the cards for a second consecutive night in Vermillion, but the USD men’s basketball team still came away with a 97-93 victory over Omaha Saturday night.
“Our guys are use to winning now,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games, and our guys are confident in their ability to handle the press or late game situations. We didn’t make a lot of mistakes tonight.”
The Coyotes started out slower in the first half, falling behind by eight points before a three-pointer by Xavier Fuller cut the halftime Maverick lead to five, 45-40. A.J. Plitzuweit tallied 18 points in the first half, and set a new career high with 37 for the game.
“My teammates did a good job of finding me in spots where my shot felt good,” Plitzuweit said. “I knew my shot felt good and I just got in a rhythm.”
Omaha’s Matt Pile was able to get both Tasos Kamateros and Nikola Zizic in foul trouble by the end of the first half. Pile racked up a 16 points, 13 rebound double-double on the night.
The opening three minutes of the second half saw quite a few calls on USD, but the Coyotes hung on. Kamateros, picked up fouls three and four in the first 85 seconds. In the next minute, A.J. Plitzuweit was given a flop warning and Lee a bench warning.
“They are one of the tougher teams to guard for us in the league,” Lee said. “They shot the ball extremely well, a lot of their guys who don’t normally make threes, stepped up and made threes.”
USD trailed 51-46 when Lee was given a warning, and the Coyotes were able to get the game tied at 55 with 14 and a half minutes to play. The two sides traded baskets for the next three and a half minutes before the Coyotes went on a 12-0 run to lead 79-67 with seven minutes to play. Omaha was able to get within two points but never take the lead back and the Coyotes held on.
“Find a way. That’s been our motto during this win streak,” Lee said. “It’s not always going to be pretty, we’ve had some close games, we knew this game would be completely different than last night.”
Plitzuweit added eight assists to his game high 37 points. Stanley Umude added 24 points and eight rebounds. Fuller finished 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 10 points.
La’Mel Robinson led Omaha with 23 points. Marlon Ruffin added 19 points and Nick Ferrarini 15.
The Coyotes now prepare for a trip to Brookings to take on in-state rival South Dakota State. The Jacks join the Coyotes as the two lone unbeaten teams in conference play for both men’s and women’s basketball. The back-to-back’s are next Friday and Saturday.
“They’ve got two really good post players, so we are going to have to guard the post,” Lee said. “They’re very talented. We played them once this year and we haven’t really thought about that since then, but you always shave to keep an eye on your rival. They’re a very good team, and it’s going to be a tough environment to play.”
SOUTH DAKOTA (10-6, 8-0)
Stanley Umude 10-15 2-7 24, A.J. Plitzuweit 14-23 4-4 37, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 3-7 3-4 10, Mason Archambault 1-5 0-0 3, Boogie Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nikola Zizic 3-4 0-2 6, Xavier Fuller 5-5 2-2 15, Damani Hayes 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 37-61 11-19 97.
OMAHA (2-14, 0-6)
Ayo Akinwole 3-6 2-2 9, La’Mel Robinson 9-14 2-2 23, Wanjang Tut 2-4 0-0 4, Marlon Ruffin 8-12 1-2 19, Matt Pile 7-11 2-8 16, Jadin Booth 0-1 2-2 2, Marco Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Nick Ferrarini 5-7 2-2 15, Kyle Luedtke 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 36-63 11-18 93.
At Half: UNO 45, USD 40. Three-Pointers: USD 12-24 (Plitzuweit 5-10, Fuller 3-3, Umude 2-4, Archambault 1-3, Perrott-Hunt 1-4), UNO 10-17 (Robinson 3-4, Ferrarini 3-4, Ruffin 2-4, Akinwole 1-1, Smiht 1-2, Booth 0-1, Luedtke 0-1). Rebounds: UNO 32 (Pile 13), USD 30 (Umude 8). Assists: USD 20 (Plitzuweit 8), UNO 11 (Akinwole 5). Personal Fouls: UNO 20, USD 14. Fouled Out: Robinson. Turnovers: UNO 11, USD 10. Steals: USD 6 (Archambault 3), UNO 5 (Ferrarini 2). Blocked Shots: USD 3 (Umude 2), UNO 2 (Pile, Ruffin).
