VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s soccer released its 2023 spring schedule Wednesday afternoon. The slate includes nine matches in five weekends highlighted by three home contests.
“We are excited for the spring slate,” said USD head coach Michael Thomas. “We have really set out to challenge the women in a way that we haven’t before while still giving them a couple of opportunities to play at home in Vermillion.”
The spring season begins on March 5 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Coyotes’ first game is against Nebraska at 1 p.m. followed by Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. South Dakota and Iowa State have met twice in the last two seasons with the first meeting in 2021 resulting in a Coyote 1-0 win and the second meeting ending in a scoreless draw last season.
On March 25, USD will travel to Mankato, Minnesota, for its second doubleheader of the spring. The Coyotes will play Mankato at 11:45 a.m. and a rematch against Iowa State following that game at 1:15 p.m.
The first two home games of the spring slate take place on April 1. Augustana and Briar Cliff come to Vermillion for noon and 3 p.m. kick-off times.
On April 7, USD will play its only standalone game of the spring with a trip down to Omaha. That game versus Omaha is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. from Caniglia Field.
The schedule wraps up on April 22 for the last doubleheader. South Dakota travels to Wayne, Nebraska, to face Wayne State at 10 a.m. and then makes the trip back home to play Midland in Vermillion at 6 p.m. that same day.
All spring games are free admission and open to the public to attend.
2023 Women’s Soccer Spring Schedule
Sunday, March 5: Nebraska | Lincoln, Neb. | 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 5: Iowa State | Lincoln, Neb. | 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25: Mankato | Mankato, Minn. | 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, March 25: Iowa State | Mankato, Minn. | 1:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 1: Augustana | Vermillion, S.D. | Noon
Saturday, April 1: Briar Cliff | Vermillion, S.D. | 3 p.m.
Friday, April 7: Omaha | Omaha, Neb. | 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 22: Wayne State | Wayne, Neb. | 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 22: Midland | Vermillion, S.D. | 6 p.m.
