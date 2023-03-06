Tea Area To Join ESD
Tea Area's Jackson Smythe, 27, pursue's Yankton's Matthew Sheldon along the Tea Area sideline during a football game in the 2022 season. Tea Area will join the Eastern South Dakota Conference beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

 P&D File Photo

MITCHELL — Tea Area High School will join the Eastern South Dakota Conference beginning in the 2024-25 school year, according to an announcement by ESD President Cory Aadland on Monday.

“We are excited for this mutually beneficial relationship between Tea Area and our current ESD member schools. We look forward to supporting the student-athletes, coaches, administration and the community of Tea in their transition into Class AA,” Aadland said in a press release. “The ESD has a long and proud history and the addition of Tea Area will only continue to strengthen our conference.”

