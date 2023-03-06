MITCHELL — Tea Area High School will join the Eastern South Dakota Conference beginning in the 2024-25 school year, according to an announcement by ESD President Cory Aadland on Monday.
“We are excited for this mutually beneficial relationship between Tea Area and our current ESD member schools. We look forward to supporting the student-athletes, coaches, administration and the community of Tea in their transition into Class AA,” Aadland said in a press release. “The ESD has a long and proud history and the addition of Tea Area will only continue to strengthen our conference.”
Tea Area is currently a member of the Dakota XII Conference, and is expected to move up to Class AA when the South Dakota High School Activities Association resets classifications in 2024-25. Tea Area has been in Class 11AA for football the past two seasons.
“The Tea Area School District’s growth over the past 20 years has included almost every South Dakota High School Activity Association classification. From Class B in 2003-2004 to Class AA in 2024-2025, we are grateful for the opportunity for our student-athletes to complete in tremendous conferences along our journey,” said Tea Area Superintendent Jennifer Nebelsick Lowery. “We are grateful for the opportunity to be welcomed into the ESD as our district’s athletic programs transition into a high school of nearly 800 students. As we continue to build our traditions and programs, we are excited to join a conference rich with traditions.”
The addition of Tea Area will expand the ESD to 10 programs in most sports. Other members of the ESD are Yankton, Aberdeen Central, Brandon Valley, Brookings, Harrisburg, Huron, Mitchell, Pierre and Watertown.
Yankton has played Tea Area in football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ basketball so far this school year. Tea Area will take part in Yankton’s First Dakota Relays track and field meet in April, and Yankton will face Tea Area in the inaugural girls’ softball season this spring.
Tea Area currently sponsors the following SDHSAA-sanctioned sports: basketball, competitive cheer and dance, cross country, football, golf, soccer, softball, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.
“Tea Area is excited for the opportunity to move up to AA in all athletics/activities and participate in the Eastern South Dakota Athletic Conference for the 2024-25 school year,” said Tea Area activities director Craig Clayberg. “We feel that the ESD has a rich tradition of success in athletics and are proud to join the conference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.