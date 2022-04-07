TYNDALL — It’s never fazed him.
Riley Rothschadl has never minded being the youngster.
No, he’s embraced it.
At age four, there he was, playing on the same baseball team as teammates as old as seven. As an eighth-grader, there he was, lining up as the starting shortstop on the same American Legion team as teammates gearing up for their high school graduations.
“They were all different situations, but sometimes I felt like it was good for me,” Rothschadl said.
“I felt confident with my game; it was like I was playing with my own age group.”
That’s what Rothschadl — now a junior at Bon Homme High School — has done all these years, according to those who know him: He’s let his game do the talking.
“For the most part, he’s quiet,” said Gary Kortan, the long-time coach for the Bon Homme high school club and Tabor American Legion baseball teams.
“He leads by example. He’s not one of those guys that will verbally tell a teammate to do something.”
And yet, Rothschadl’s impact on his numerous baseball teams has been significant.
Since age 11, has played in seven state championship games, between VFW Teener and American Legion.
“He’s definitely a big part of his teams got there,” Kortan said.
Especially last summer.
Rothschadl (with a .494 batting average and only two strikeouts in 107 at-bats) helped Tabor win the Class B state legion championship, which was the first title for Tabor since 1985. For his production on the mound and at the plate, Rothschadl was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
“It was amazing,” Rothschadl said. “We had gotten second (place) so many times, but to finally get one was awesome.”
And seeing Rothschadl earn MVP honors?
Far from a surprise, according to his coach.
“He’s what we might call a phenom,” Kortan said.
“His arm strength is way above average, but he’s also one of those kids that always wants to be at the ballpark and always wants to be playing.”
Playing, however, wasn’t something Rothschadl could for nine months. An injury to his right knee during his sophomore football season in the fall of 2020 relegated him to the sidelines for the remainder of his athletic seasons until the following spring.
And it was especially frustrating for Rothschadl, too.
Put another: The COVID-19 pandemic took away his freshman season of baseball and then the injury took away his sophomore season.
“It made me a better athlete and a better person,” Rothschadl said. “I learned some life lessons.”
Such as what?
For starters, he said, patience. Rothschadl spent nine months recovering from his injury and watching his teammates across three different sports: Football, basketball and track.
After missing the entire spring high school club baseball season a year ago, Rothschadl played sparingly throughout the Legion season as he continued his recovery.
One moment, in particular, proved to his coach that Rothschadl was on the way back, according to Kortan.
Against Huron in the Lewis & Clark Classic down in Crofton, Nebraska, Rothschadl pitched a shutout in a game that would advance Tabor to the final day in Yankton of the prestigious tournament.
“That was his first real start since the injury and he shut them down,” Kortan said.
Ask Rothschadl, though, and he’ll freely admit, he doesn’t recall much about that particular game.
“It was a close game and I just toughed it out,” he said.
Which is nothing new for Rothschadl, who said his main athletic motivation stems from his desire to continually improve his game.
“Just me wanting to be successful,” he said. “I’m never satisfied. I always want to get better and push others to get better.”
Rothschadl and the Bon Homme club team open the 2022 season April 4 at Vermillion. The state finals will be held May 30-31 in Sioux Falls.
