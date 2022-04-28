For one of the first times this spring, the Yankton track and field program felt like they had good enough weather for a strong day of competition, and they did before a thunderstorm rolled in to cancel the meet with a few events remaining.
“This was definitely one of the bigger meets in the last, many year here in terms of numbers,” Yankton head coach Luke Youmans said. “This (weather delay) is kind of par for the course for the year that we’ve had in terms of, you finally get a nice day and then we’re waiting and delaying.”
On the track, roughly half of the girls 200-meters and all of the boys 200, both 3,200’s and both 1,600-relays were canceled. In the field events, the pole vault, boys triple jump and girls long jump went uncompleted.
Despite the cancellations, there were some highlights for a handful of athletes. Austin Gobel has had a strong spring both on the track and in the long jump, and that trend continued Thursday.
“It’s fun to see him out there, it’s fun for him to be able to showcase all the work he’s done over the last couple of years,” Youmans said. “And to be able to do it on our track, in front of a home crowd.”
Gobel runs in the 100, 200, 400 and relay events as well as competing in the long jump. Since Gobel can only compete in four events in a meet, he is forced to pick and choose which events he will compete in on a given day.
“There’s only so many events that you can run that kid in. If we had unlimited events, we’d see him in other places today as well,” Youmans said. “He’s capable of doing a lot of things, everything from sprints to up to 400-meters. He’s dynamic.”
Gobel ran in the 100, the 800-relay and was scheduled to run in the 200-meters, where he was one of the top-seeded runners. He also competed in the long jump competition. Gobel said that in next Tuesday’s meet, he will run in both the 400 and the 1,600-relay and not run the short distance events.
“I usually take three events, like this meet I’m doing short distance, then on Tuesday, I’ll be running the 400 and the four-by-four,” Gobel said. “At the end of the year, they just put together my best events and stick me in them for state.”
Gobel won the 100-meter dash (11.29) and placed second in the long jump (20-7) to Sioux Falls Christian’s Kennan Voss (20-8.75). Gobel also ran the anchor leg of a come-from-behind 800-relay win for the Bucks.
Another benefit of the good weather was a good opportunity for the distance runners to compete. With the cold temperatures and high winds that have plagued the track and field season, distance runners have struggled to get in strong performances.
“We’ve just had such limited days for those guys to really have some opportune times to run some good races,” Youmans said. “It’s a big boost for them to finally have a nice day like this to get out there, get some good times and get that confidence back up.”
The Yankton distance runners were able to get strong performances in Thursday, as both 3,200-relays teams won their respective races. The girls team of Claire Tereshinski, Thea Chance, Shae Rumsey and Sydnee Serck ran 9:53.17 to beat out Vermillion and Deubrook Area.
The boys’ 3,200-relay team of Carson Conway, Zach Fedde, Nate Schoenfelder and Dylan Payer won their race in a time of 8:20.28 also over Vermillion and Deubrook Area. Payer (4:35.94) and Fedde (4:36.4) took first and second in the 1,600-meters and Fedde was scheduled to run in the 3,200.
The Bucks had two other multi-event winners on Thursday. Cody Oswald swept the hurdles races and Carson Haak swept the shot put and discus. Oswald ran a 15.67 in the 110 and a 41.76 in the 300. Haak threw 154-11 in discus and 52-0 1/2 in shot.
For the Gazelles, Rumsey won the 800-meters (2:24.67) and Tierney Faulk won the triple jump (35-3.5). Annika Gordon (1:00.02) and Serck (1:00.37) went second and third in the 400.
Area standouts include Parker sprinter and Mount Marty commit Lexi Even. Even won the 100 (12.79) and anchored the winning 800-relay (1:45.91). She was also among the top seeded runners in the 200-meters, where eight heats (out of 16) were completed.
Dakota Valley’s Sijla Gunderson had a strong day in the girls’ hurdle races, winning the 100 in 15.8 and placing second in the 300 in 48.78. Sophia Atchison tied with Madison’s Kylie Krusemark in the pole vault at 10-0. Emersen Mead tied Audrey Nelson (Madison) for the highest clearance in the high jump at 5-2, but Nelson won the event on tie-breakers.
Beresford’s Andrew Atwood added a win in the boys 800 at 2:04.53. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Grace Peed threw 35-9.5 to win the girls shot put.
For the Bucks and Gazelles, they are back in action Tuesday in a triangular meet in Mitchell. Youmans hopes to get the relays sorted out better in the next week as Howard Wood Relays are next weekend.
“We’ve been focused on running kids in individual events, trying to take advantage of every day, every opportunity that we’ve had,” Youmans said. “Next week, we really need to starting thinking about putting together some relays, especially our medley relays.”
