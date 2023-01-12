IRENE — The Irene-Wakonda Classic girls’ basketball event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Irene-Wakonda High School.
The five-game event will begin at 1:30 p.m., with Gayville-Volin against Mitchell Christian, followed by Freeman against Freeman Academy-Marion at 3 p.m. Scotland draws Dakota Valley at 4:30 p.m., followed by Wolsey-Wessington against Lakota Tech at 6 p.m. Irene-Wakonda plays Andes Central-Dakota Christian in the final game of the day, a 7:30 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.