SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Germeda and third-year sophomore Abrielle Jirele have swept the Summit League Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Peak Performers of the Week honors presented by TicketSmarter for the period ended Oct. 2.

Gemeda picks up his ninth career Summit weekly honor, which ties for the third-most in league history. This marks his second honor this fall. Jirele nets her first weekly award from the league.

