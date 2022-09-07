CRETE, Neb. — For the first time in nearly 30 years and the second time in program history, the Mount Marty volleyball team earned a victory over Doane.
MMU beat Doane 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Wednesday. It was the Lancers’ first-ever GPAC win over the Tigers, and their first win over Doane since Oct. 23, 1993.
Doane received votes in the latest NAIA volleyball poll, one of eight GPAC teams receiving attention in the national poll.
Gabby Ruth posted 20 kills and Jadie DeLange had 16 kills for Mount Marty (5-3, 1-0 GPAC), each hitting over .350 for the match. Alexis Kirkman recorded 10 kills. Aubrey Herbolsheimer had nine kills on just 14 attempts, and had a team-best four blocks.
Erika Langloss posted 27 assists and three ace serves, and Julia Weber had 23 assists for the Lancer offense.
Defensively for MMU, Zoie Bertsch posted 19 digs, Katelyn Chytka had 13 digs and Ivy Mines added 12 digs.
For Doane (4-9), Simonie Mendenhall had 11 kills and had a hand in 10 digs. Kirsten Bures posted 10 digs and four blocks. Jaime Renshaw had 33 assists and a team-high 18 digs. Mackenzie Painter added 15 digs.
Mount Marty hosts Hastings (8-4, 0-2 GPAC) on Saturday. Start time is set for 3 p.m.
