WYNOT, Neb. — Karley Heimes pounded the floor for 21 kills to go along with seven ace serves to help Wynot defeat Bloomfield 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18 in Nebraska high school volleyball action Tuesday night in Wynot.
Kendra Pinkelman added nine kills and Amber Lawson had six blocks for Wynot (5-2), while Myrah Sudbeck had 23 set assists and Chloe Heimes added 18 set assists.
No stats were reported for Bloomfield.
AC-DC 3, Scotland 2
LAKE ANDES — Andes Central-Dakota Christian outlasted Scotland 25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 22-25, 15-7 in Great Plains Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Abigail Svatos led a balanced AC-DC attack with nine kills, four blocks and six ace serves. Allison Muckey posted nine kills, eight digs and five ace serves. Josie Brouwer had seven assists. Ona’ka Doren had 10 digs, Lexie VanderPol had seven kills and three blocks and Baylee Johnson added six ace serves in the victoyr.
Delanie VanDriel led Scotland with 11 kills and four ace serves. Rylee Conrad had 33 assists. Martina DeBoer had nine kills, and Trinity Bietz added six kills and five ace serves in the effort.
AC-DC, 2-6, plays in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday. Scotland, 5-4, hosts Freeman on Sept. 21
Wagner 3, Avon 1
AVON — Emma Yost finished with 19 kills and 26 digs to lead Wagner past Avon 25-21, 2-522, 18-25, 25-23 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kya Kjeldgaard had 15 kills, and Shalayne Nagel posted 11 kills and 14 digs for Wagner. Macy Koupal finished with 44 assists, Madi Knebel had 22 digs and Lydia Yost added 14 digs in the victory.
Tiffany Pelton led Avon with 16 kills. Courtney Sees posted 12 kills. McKenna Kocmich had 23 assists and eight digs. Katie Gretschmann posted 24 digs and five ace serves, and Makayla Kopp added four ace serves for the Pirates.
Both Wagner (7-3) and Avon (6-2) are headed to the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall.
Avon won the JV match 25-23, 25-27, 15-3; and the C-match 25-17, 25-15.
Parkston 3, Corsica-Stickney 1
CORSICA — A balanced attack enabled Parkston to defeat Corsica-Stickney 25-12, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17 in high school volleyball action Tuesday night in Corsica.
Mya Nuebel led Parkston with 12 kills to go along with 10 digs, while Brielle Bruening had nine kills, three blocks, 22 digs and three aces. Also for the Trojans, Allison Ziebart had seven kills, Abby Hohn had six kills and five blocks, and Gracie Oakley chipped in with six kills.
For Corsica-Stickney, Rachel Gerlach finished with 12 kills and 17 digs, Payton DeLange had 10 kills and 15 digs, and Sutten Eide had 37 set assists.
Howard 3, Menno 1
HOWARD — Howard outlasted Menno 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kate Connor posted 10 kills and four blocks to lead Howard. Piper Thompson finished with eight kills and 13 digs. Emma Rudebusch had 13 assists and 13 digs. Ryle Rudebusch finished with nine assists and a team-high 21 digs. Aleya Kizer and Katlin Schlim each had 16 digs, and Abby Aslesen added six ace serves in the victory.
Bridget Vaith and Josephine Stokes each had 10 kills for Menno. Raygen Diede had eight kills and 12 digs. Katlyn Huber had 16 assists and 19 digs. Grace Husz had 13 assists. Jada Buechler posted 24 digs, Madelyn Kludt had 17 digs and Halle VanHove added 12 digs in the effort.
Howard travels to Chester on Thursday. Menno, 4-5, hosts Viborg-Hurley on Sept. 21.
Menno won the JV match 2-1.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Bon Homme 0
TRIPP — Gracey Schatz finished with nine kills and two blocks to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Bon Homme 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Emma Faller had seven kills, and Megan Reiner posted five kills and 12 digs for TDA. Hannah Stremick posted 26 assists, 13 digs and three ace serves. Emma Fink added 11 digs in the victory.
Olivia Bures led Bon Homme with six kills and 14 digs. Jaden Kortan had 14 assists. Erin Heusinkfeld posted 11 digs and Kenadee Kozak added eight digs for the Cavaliers.
TDA, 4-2, travels to Freeman on Thursday. Bon Homme, 2-5, travels to Irene-Wakonda on Thursday.
TDA won the JV match 25-22, 25-17.
Gayville-Volin 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
GAYVILLE — Jadyn Hubbard pounded out 18 kills to lead Gayville-Volin past Viborg-Hurley 25-19, 25-14, 25-11 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Molly Larson finished with 11 kills and 11 digs for Gayville-Volin. Maia Achen posted seven kills and five blocks. Ayla Dimmer added 15 digs in the victory.
Coral Mason led Viborg-Hurley with six kills and 14 digs. Delana Mach had 10 digs and Denae Mach added eight assists for the Cougars.
Gayville-Volin, 6-2, hosts Centerville and Freeman Academy-Marion in a triangular on Thursday. Viborg-Hurley, 2-6, hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday.
Crofton 3, Boone Central-Newman Grove 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton earned a 25-10, 25-10, 26-24 sweep of Boone Central-Newman Grove in Mid-State Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Ella Wragge had 10 kills, four ace serves and three blocks to lead Crofton. Alexis Folkers posted 26 assists, six kills and 12 digs. Jayden Jordan had seven kills, Caitlin Guenther had six kills and Ellie Tramp had nine digs in the victory.
Crofton, 7-2, travels to Pierce on Thursday. BC-NG, 2-5, travels to Stanton for a triangular with Stanton and Norfolk Catholic on Thursday.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Freeman 0
BRIDGEWATER — Julia Weber’s 19 kills helped Bridgewater-Emery remain undefeated on the season with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of Freeman on Tuesday night.
Taylor Schallenkamp added 10 kills and Cara Meyer had 25 digs for the hometown Huskies (7-0), while Kaitlyn Roskens had 19 set assists and Casey Meyer tallied 16 set assists.
Freeman (5-3) got 12 kills and 13 digs from Kate Miller, eight kills and 10 digs from Erin Uecker, 12 set assists from Paige Auch, and nine set assists and 11 digs from Avan Ammann. The Flyers visit Tripp-Delmont-Armour in Tripp on Thursday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Lennox 0
ELK POINT — Five different players had five or more kills as Elk Point-Jefferson swept Lennox 25-18, 31-29, 25-16 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Bentlee Kollbaum posted nine kills for EPJ. Danica Torrez had seven kills, 10 digs and three ace serves. Natalie Heuertz also had seven kills. Ashley Brewer and Josie Curry each had five kills and two blocks. Sophia Giorgio finished with 23 assists and 11 digs. Alyssa Chytka added 22 digs in the victory.
Carli Kuyper, Annika Kollis and Dani Highum each had six kills for Lennox, with Highum recording nine digs. Kyah Jackson had 16 assists and 10 digs. Courtney Sandal had nine digs and Myra Whitehead added five kills for the Orioles.
EPJ, 6-3, hosts Tea Area on Thursday. Lennox, 4-8, travels to Parkston on Thursday.
Irene-Wakonda 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
IRENE —Irene-Wakonda earned a 25-9, 26-24, 25-8 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Nora O’Malley posted eight kills and four ace serves to lead Irene-Wakonda. Jordyn Bak had five kills. Katie Knodel added three ace serves in the victory.
For FA-M, Alivia Weber led the way with nine kills and two ace serves. Isabel McConniel had six assists and Leah Goodwin added two blocks for the Bearcats.
Irene-Wakonda hosts Bon Homme on Thursday. FA-M travels to Gayville for a triangular with Gayville-Volin and Centerville on Thursday.
Harrisburg 3, Dakota Valley 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Abby Meister and Morrissen Samuels combined for 25 kills as Class AA Harrisburg swept Class A Dakota Valley 26-24, 25-14, 25-9 on Tuesday in North Sioux City.
Meister finished with 13 kills and 16 digs, while Samuels had 12 kills. Maggie Meister contributed 22 set assists, while Alissa Dierks had 10 set assists and five ace serves, and Zoe Rallis had 17 digs.
For Dakota Valley (7-2), Jorja VanDenHul had six kills, Madeline Stout had five kills, Logan Miller recorded 19 set assists and Katie Van Rooyan had 15 digs. The Panthers visit Canton on Thursday.
