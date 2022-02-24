SIOUX FALLS—South Dakota women’s basketball will take on Western Illinois at 6 p.m. Monday inside Western Hall in Macomb, Summit League officials announced Thursday. The game will be the regular season finale for the Coyotes ahead of the Summit League Tournament set to begin on Saturday, March 5.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday, Feb. 19, but was postponed as the Western Illinois women’s basketball program was adhering to the Summit League’s COVID-19 protocols.
South Dakota hosts Kansas City at 7 p.m. Thursday and Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Saturday to wrap up the Coyotes’ home slate.
