Mitchell took the lead in the third quarter to claim a 19-14 victory over Yankton in junior varsity football action on Monday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Brayden Boese rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown for Yankton.
Defensively, Connor Teichroew recovered a fumble for a touchdown for Yankton. Acey Marts had a team-high six tackles. Jace McCorkell added five stops for the Bucks.
Yankton, 1-3, travels to Norfolk on Oct. 5.
