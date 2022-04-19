GAYVILLE — The Tri-State Invite hosted by Gayville-Volin completed field events and a handful of running events before stopping competition due to cold temperatures and high winds Tuesday afternoon in Gayville.
On the girls side, the Viborg-Hurley 800-relay squad of Charley Nelson, Presley Skonhovd, Estelle Lee and Haley Nelson won event in 2:12.32. The Gayville-Volin 3,200-relay squad of Maddy Failey, Payton Logan, Molly Larson and Jolie Westum placed first in a time fo 11:41.76.
In the field events, Centerville’s Thea Gust won the high jump at 4-10 and Bailey Hanson won the pole vault at 7-0. Colman-Egan’s Mackenzie Hemmer won the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Menno’s Raygen Diede won both the shot put (37-1) and discus (126-1).
The Viborg-Hurley boys earned a couple of wins on the track. George Johnson won the 100-meter dash in 11.33 and the 800-relay team of Wyatt Huber, Gage Goettertz, Chance Schoellerman and George Johnson won in 1:43.39. Devin Sayler added a win in the high jump at 5-0.
Andrew Gustad won a pair of events Tuesday, first in the pole vault (12-6), then in the 110 hurdles (15.8). Freeman’s Bradey Kaufman won the discus at 113-5.
