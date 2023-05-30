SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior golfers Akari Hayashi and Danica Badura were named to the seven-person Summit League Women’s Golf All-Academic Team announced Tuesday as voted on by sports information directors and faculty athletic representatives from each institution.
Hayashi (Victoria, British Columbia) is a first-team all-Summit League honoree who led the Coyotes and ranked sixth in the Summit League with a 74.9 stroke average this past season. She posted three top-10 finishes including a tie for first place at the Ozark National Invitational in Missouri back in November and had a 638-228 record during the season. Hayashi is an art major who maintains a 3.83 grade point average.
