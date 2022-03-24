BY JAMES D. CIMBUREK
With a full of experienced athletes, the Yankton Bucks are “no longer a young team,” according to head boys’ tennis coach Ryan Hage.
And the veteran Bucks enter the season with high expectations.
Yankton, second at state a year ago, opens the 2022 season today (Friday) with the two-day West River Invitational. The Bucks will face Rapid City Christian and Rapid City Central today, and Rapid City Stevens and Spearfish on Saturday.
The Bucks return all six players who competed in singles a season ago: seniors Gage Becker, Ryan Schulte and Keaton List, sophomore Miles Krajewski, freshman Zach Briggs and eighth grader Harrison Krajewski.
“There is a little shifting in the order,” Hage said. “We have a lot of guys that played a lot in the off-season. It’s definitely led to some intense early-season practices.”
Becker, who is closing in on the Bucks’ career singles record, remains at flight one singles. He was third at flight one singles a year ago.
Schulte, second at flight four last year, moves up to flight two. Briggs, third at flight three a year ago, remains at flight three. Harrison Krajewski, the flight five champion as a seventh grader, moves up to flight four. List, at flight two a year ago, will compete at flight five. Miles Krajewski, fourth at flight six last year, remains at flight six.
“Our three seniors bring a wealth of experience, confidence and leadership,” Hage said. “They put in a lot of work. The younger guys see that and it makes them want to do the same.”
With the graduation of Quentin Moser, who was Becker’s flight one doubles partner a year ago, Briggs will join Becker at flight one doubles. Schulte and List, who teamed up to finish second at flight two doubles a year ago, remain at that flight. Harrison Krajewski, who teamed up with Briggs for a flight three doubles title last year, will be joined by senior Dylan Ridgway at flight three doubles.
“We know where we are at with singles. We have a bunch of talent,” Hage said. “Doubles is where we have to make improvements.”
Seniors Ridgway and Corrigan Johnke will start the season in the top two non-varsity spots for singles, a number of talented young players wait in the wings: freshman Patrick Kralicek and eighth graders Christopher Rockne, Ethan Marsh, Jack Pedersen and Luke Moeller.
“We have 16 kids in here and all 16 have put in time in the off-season,” Hage said, referring to the number of players at an indoor practice for the team’s top players earlier this week. The full roster sits at 37 players. “It’s definitely going to be fun season for those guys, and hopefully a lot of smiles come the middle of May.”
Hage expects a good battle between three or more teams for the Eastern South Dakota Conference title. ESD is scheduled for May 10 in Huron.
“Pierre will be in the mix,” he said. “Them, Mitchell and Yankton are probably the front-runners. You can always throw in Brandon Valley, and Aberdeen Central always has quality athletes.
“It’s an all-around fun tournament, with great matchups in singles and doubles.”
Defending champion Sioux Falls Christian and Rapid City Christian, which just missed a top-five finish a year ago, will also be in the mix for the Class A state title when teams head west May 16-17.
“We’ll all be fighting for points at the end of the season,” Hage said.
Yankton has just three home events this season, the first being a triangular with Bishop Heelan (Iowa) and Vermillion on Tuesday, March 29.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
2022 Season Schedule
3/25 vs. R.C. Christian^ 1 p.m.
3/25 vs. R.C. Central^ 4 p.m.
3/26 vs. R.C. Stevens^ 9 a.m.
3/26 vs. Spearfish^ noon
3/29 Yankton Triangular 11 a.m.
(YHS, Bishop Heelan, Vermillion)
4/1 Brandon Valley Tri. 11 a.m.
(YHS, Brandon Valley, Mitchell)
4/5 Roosevelt Tri. 11 a.m.
(YHS, Brandon Valley, S.F. Roosevelt)
4/8 Jefferson Tri. 1 p.m.
(YHS, Milbank, S.F. Jefferson)
4/13 Huron Tri. 9 a.m.
(YHS, Huron, R.C. Central)
4/19 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.
(YHS, S.F. Washington, Vermillion)
4/21 Harrisburg Tri. 10 a.m.
(YHS, Harrisburg, R.C. Christian)
4/26 Vermillion Tri. 1 p.m.
(YHS, Lennox, Vermillion)
4/30 Madison Tri. 9 a.m.
(YHS, Madison, Watertown)
5/2 Mitchell Tri. 10:30 a.m.
(YHS, Mitchell, Pierre)
5/3 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.
(YHS, S.F. Christian, S.F. Lincoln)
5/7 Brookings Quad 10 a.m.
(YHS, Aberdeen Central, Brookings, Huron)
5/10 ESD (Huron) 8 a.m.
5/16-17 State A (RC) 8 a.m.
^ - West River Inv. at Rapid City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.