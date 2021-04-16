HOMER, Neb. — Dakota Valley swept team honors in the Homer Invitational track and field meet, held Thursday in Homer, Nebraska.
The Dakota Valley boys won three individual events and one relay to win the boys’ title, 1,185 to 1,162.5 over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. The meet used the “true team” scoring format, with 36 points for first relay in an individual event and 48 points for first place in a relay. West Monona (Iowa) was third with 950 points, followed by Tri County Northeast (904). Ponca was seventh with 772 points.
Tommy Nikkel won the 800 (2:04.49), Gunnar Gunderson won the300 hurdles (41.33) and Trae Piel won the high jump (5-8) for Dakota Valley. Nikkel, Piel and Gunderson teamed with Hunter Beving to win the 1600 relay (3:40.67).
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge had just one win on the boys’ side, Deagan Puppe in the 110 hurdles (15.90). Tri County Northeast also had one win, Steven Sullivan in the triple jump (36-10.25). For Ponca, Brody Taylor won the 3200 (10:41.83) and Dalton Anderson won the pole vault (10-0).
In the girls’ division, Dakota Valley won two individual events and one relay to score 1,169 points, beating out Kingsley-Pierson-Woodbury Central (1,137), Ponca (1,121) and LCC (827). Tri County Northeast was seventh with 745 points.
For the Dakota Valley girls, Jorja VanDenHul won the high jump (5-0) and Sophia Atchison won the pole vault (8-0). The foursome of Brooke Carlson, Ella Reifenrath, Maggie Steele and Rylee Rosenquist teamed up to win the 400-meter weight relay (1:01.18).
Ponca had four wins, with Brooke Languis sweeping the throwing events. Languis posted a mark of 116-8 in the discus and 41-3 in the shot put.
Also for Ponca, Evy Krusemark won the 100 hurdles (17.84). The foursome of Abbie Hrouda, Ellie McAfee, Julien Buckles and Gracen Evans won the 400 relay (55.28).
Tri County Northeast had four wins, including two from Alli Jackson in the 800 (2:32.97) and the triple jump (33-4). Rhyanne Mackling won the 1600 (6:01.33) and Jordyn Carr won the long jump (16-10) for the Wolfpack.
