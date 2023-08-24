VERMILLION — Ashby Johnston liked the roaring sound of the South Dakota Coyotes fans after she scored a goal Thursday.
“That feeling is so exciting,” Johnston said. “You can’t describe it.”
After the Coyotes scored one goal in their first five halves of soccer in 2023, they erupted for three second half goals as they drew 3-3 against the 2022 Mountain West regular season co-champion Wyoming Cowgirls at First Bank & Trust Field.
Tied 1-1 in the second half, Johnston found the back of the net in the 70th minute to give USD its first lead of the season.
“Coming off a couple of weekends where we haven’t been scoring much, I’m proud of our team being able to get on top (against) a team that’s successful,” she said. “Hearing the fans and having a good crowd helps us out a lot.”
Wyoming responded, showing its attacking quality as Jazi Barela and Alyssa Glover scored goals in a 1:36 span to give the Cowgirls a 3-2 lead in the 75th minute. Nikayla Copenhaver assisted on both goals.
Thomas credited the Coyotes’ ability to respond and not let down after the momentum swing. USD continued to create chances and capitalized, as freshman Rylee Haldeman scored her first career goal on a header in the 83rd minute to tie the contest, 3-3.
“There were so many good things happening on that goal, (especially with the team’s) resiliency to not quit,” Thomas said. “Then, Rylee finds the ball in the penalty box and puts it in. It’s a special moment for us and for a kid from Hartford, South Dakota to do it at the University of South Dakota soccer field.”
Both teams pushed for the winning goal late, as Johnston had a chance for a goal in the 88th minute that went over the net. She had another chance on the left side of the 18-yard box that Wyoming goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen saved.
“I try to just let things go but I think it's probably playing in the back of my mind like, ‘You missed the first one,’” she said. “Then, it's like you get away almost a wide-open net and miss the second one. The (Wyoming defender) might have (deflected) it, but I wish I could have put that in the back of the net for the team.”
Johnston added that getting a result against Wyoming is a positive step for the team. Thomas encouraged Johnston after the game for her “excellent play.”
Wyoming got the last major chance of the contest with 40 seconds remaining as USD goalkeeper Caroline Lewis made a diving save to her left as a shot from Wyoming’s Raegan Richardson came across goal.
“When we conceded two tough goals, it would have been easy for Carol to go away,” Thomas said. “But the team fought back and Carol had the big save late.”
Wyoming scored the first goal of the game in the 35th minute as Lily Brongo’s shot from outside the box found its way past Lewis for a goal.
“(Caroline) had a short memory today,” Thomas said. “It’s something we discussed at halftime. I said, ‘Save the next one.’ When we needed a huge save with no time left, Caroline Lewis was there to make the save.”
Taylor Ravelo scored off Izzy Quintavalle’s set piece assist in the 49th minute to tie the contest, 1-1.
Johnston added that getting a result against an opponent like Wyoming is “a boost of confidence” for the team.
“We were able to put three goals in the back of the net on a championship team,” she said. “We’ve got to keep our heads up and realize we can compete against anyone. We can put goals in the back of the net.”
Being a fifth-year senior, Johnston is taking ownership of getting the team results in big games.
“This is my last season with my team I came in with,” she said. “We want to win as many games as we can with that class, because they are a big part of this team. We want to reward them.”
The Coyotes return to First Bank & Trust Field Tuesday for a contest against NAIA foe Morningside at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
