VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball is pleased to announce the addition of Kaleb Stewart to the 2023-24 roster. Stewart is a transfer from Louisiana Tech and will enter as a junior at South Dakota. 

“Kaleb brings much needed athleticism and speed to our team,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. “He impacts the game on the defensive end and can score in a variety of ways. We could not be more excited to add Kaleb to the Coyote family.” 

