VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball is pleased to announce the addition of Kaleb Stewart to the 2023-24 roster. Stewart is a transfer from Louisiana Tech and will enter as a junior at South Dakota.
“Kaleb brings much needed athleticism and speed to our team,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. “He impacts the game on the defensive end and can score in a variety of ways. We could not be more excited to add Kaleb to the Coyote family.”
Stewart played in 49 total games and started four during his two seasons as Louisiana Tech. The 6-3 guard averaged 5.2 points this past season and scored a career-best 17 points against Rice in early February on his way to two more double-digit performances the rest of the way. He was selected to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2021 and earned Louisiana Tech’s Freshman of the Year award on a team that went 24-10 and made the NIT Final Four.
A native of Houston, Texas, Stewart graduated from Atascocita High School in 2021. He was a four-time first team all-district selection and a three-time district MVP. He also earned Bay Area Newcomer of the Year and was a Guy V Lewis award finalist which is given annually to the top boys high school player in the greater Houston area. Stewart averaged 17.7 points per game, 5.6 assists per game, and 2.6 steals per game for the Eagles and surpassed 2,000 career points in his high school career. Coming out of Atascocita High School, Stewart was the No. 11 ranked player in the state of Texas.
Stewart is the son of Curtis and Akisha Stewart and plans on majoring in business while enrolled at USD.
