SCOTLAND — Bon Homme’s Riley Rothschadl pitched a 5-inning perfect game, striking out 13, as the Cavaliers stopped Scotland-Menno 10-0 in club high school baseball action on Monday.

Jackson Caba had three hits and two RBI for Bon Homme (12-0). Landon Bares doubled and singled, driving in two. Rothschadl helped his cause with two hits and two RBI. Logan Winckler and Landon Smith each had two hits. Easton Mudder and Brady Bierema each doubled. Jace Toupal and Chapin Cooper each had a hit in the victory.

