SCOTLAND — Bon Homme’s Riley Rothschadl pitched a 5-inning perfect game, striking out 13, as the Cavaliers stopped Scotland-Menno 10-0 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Jackson Caba had three hits and two RBI for Bon Homme (12-0). Landon Bares doubled and singled, driving in two. Rothschadl helped his cause with two hits and two RBI. Logan Winckler and Landon Smith each had two hits. Easton Mudder and Brady Bierema each doubled. Jace Toupal and Chapin Cooper each had a hit in the victory.
Kory Keppen took the loss.
Scotland-Menno, 8-4, travels to Canton today (Tuesday).
Dakota Valley 6, Vermillion 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley built a 5-0 lead after two innings and coasted to a 6-1 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Isaac Bruns and two hits and Garrett Anderson doubled for Dakota Valley (12-1). Jackson Boonstra, Beau Pollema, Brendan Barnett and Dylan Lukken each had a hit in the victory.
Connor Peterson, Tate Hage, Jack Vitt and Trey Hansen each had a hit for Vermillion.
Jake Pruchniak struck out 15 batters over six innings for the win. Trey Hansen took the loss.
Vermillion, 7-9, finishes the regular season at Elk Point-Jefferson today (Tuesday).
PGDCWL 4, Belle Fourche 1
CHAMBERLAIN — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers earned a 4-1 decision over Belle Fourche in club high school baseball action on Sunday in Chamberlain.
Joey Foxley had two of the Honkers’ five hits. Tanner Dyk, Trevor Rolland and Parker Bailey each had a hit in the victory.
Caden Oberbroekling struck out 13 in 5 2/3 innings of work for the win. Dyk struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the save.
WAGNER — Wagner had just one hit, but took advantage of 12 Canton walks, in a 3-1 victory over the C-Hawks in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Hunter Loeffler had the lone Wagner hit.
Carter Cournoyer picked up the win, striking out 10 in a complete game three-hitter.
Wagner finishes the regular season against Freeman-Canistota today (Tuesday).
SIOUX FALLS — Jack Halsted went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI to lead Yankton past Sioux Falls Lincoln 7-5 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Matthew Sheldon had a double and three RBI, and Drew Ryken doubled for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff, Jace McCorkell, Mark Kathol and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken pitched five innings, striking out three, for the win. Kathol allowed one unearned run in two innings of shutout relief.
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Jefferson completed the regular season sweep of Yankton, rallying from a 5-2 deficit to top the Bucks 8-5 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Matthew Sheldon had three hits and Jack Halsted doubled for Yankton. Drew Ryken and Mac Ryken each had a hit.
Isaiah Schelhaas took the loss in relief.
Elk Point-Jefferson 13, Parker 1
PARKER — Elk Point-Jefferson claimed a 13-1 victory over Parker in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Hunter Geary went 3-for-4 and Ben Swatek had a double, a single and three RBI for EPJ. Keaton Gale also had two hits. Ty Trometer, Evan Hailey and Noah McDermott each had a hit in the victory.
Colin Robertson had the lone Parker hit.
Gale pitched six innings, striking out 10, for the win. Logan Bridges took the loss.
Yankton JV 8, Stevens JV 2
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton used a five-run second inning to surge past Rapid City Stevens 8-2 in JV baseball action on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Frankie In’t Veld doubled and singled, and Keenan Wagner had two hits for Yankton. Kael Garry posted a double and three RBI. Owen Wishon, Ethan Carlson and Devon Coke each had a hit in the victory.
Tyson Prouty struck out five in four innings of work for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.