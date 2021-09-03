TYNDALL — Isaac Crownover rushed for two touchdowns to lead Bon Homme to a 21-18 victory over Stanley County Friday afternoon in Tyndall.
Crownover tallied 42 yards and the two scores for the Cavaliers (1-1). Riley Rothschadl threw for 162 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown pass was a 67-yard throw to Logan Winckler, who finished with 114 yards receiving on the afternoon.
Jackson Caba rushed for 56 yards and Winckler added 28 yards on the ground for Bon Homme.
No stats reported for Stanley County (0-3).
Bon Homme is back in action at home against Wolsey –Wessington Friday at 7 p.m.
STANLEY COUNTY (0-3) 6 6 0 6 —18
BON HOMME (1-1) 0 8 13 0 —21
Gayville-Volin 32, Alcester-Hudson 24
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin overcame a big day by Alcester-Hudson’s Jovey Christiansen in claiming a 32-24 victory over the Cubs in Great Plains Conference football action on Friday.
Nate Quartier threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another for Gayville-Volin, finishing 7-for-14 passing for 127 yards. Kyle Hirsch rushed for 50 yards, caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, and added an 85-yard touchdown run. Ben Rumsey had a touchdown catch and Andrew Gustad added a touchdown run for the Raiders.
Christiansen rushed 25 times for 188 yards and two scores. Quarterback Mateo Kleinhans had the other Cubs touchdown.
Gustad led the Raider defense with 17 tackles. Kyle Hirsch added 11 stops.
Caden Winquist made eight tackles for Alcester-Hudson.
Gayville-Volin, 2-0, travels to Corsica to face Corsica-Stickney next. Alcester-Hudson, 0-2, travels to Avon next.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (0-2) 0 8 0 16 — 24
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-0) 8 0 12 12 — 32
Avon 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14
DELL RAPIDS — Avon scored 28 points in the second quarter on the way to a 48-14 rout of Dell Rapids St. Mary in prep football action on Friday.
Brady Bierema rushed for 150 yards and two scores for Avon. Riley Rucktaeschel rushed for 87 yards and two scores. Jaden Stahl rushed for two scores and Landon Mudder added a touchdown run in the victory.
Lucas Flemmer had a 58-yard touchdown catch and a kickoff return for touchdown for St. Mary.
Lincoln Thury made eight tackles (four solo) and Bierema had a hand in seven tackles (six solo) to lead the Avon defense. Noah Watchorn picked off a pass in the win.
Ty Brown’s 10 tackles (9 solo) led the St. Mary defense.
Avon, 2-0, hosts Alcester-Hudson next. St. Mary, 1-2, travels to Colman-Egan next.
AVON (2-0) 0 28 14 6 — 48
ST. MARY (1-2) 0 6 0 8 — 14
Crofton 48, Twin River 0
CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton defense stymied Twin River, holding their guests to a -14 yards of total offense in a 48-0 rout in prep football action on Friday.
Jayden Eilers rushed for 59 yards and two scores, and William Poppe rushed for two scores for Crofton. Jack Miller and Wesley Lucht each had rushing touchdowns.
Crofton also scored on special teams, as Wyatt Tramp recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown. Tramp had a team-best five tackles, with Jacob Stewart and Garret Buschkamp each recording two tackles for loss.
Crofton hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to Oakland-Craig next. Twin River, 0-2, travels to Hastings St. Cecilia next.
TWIN RIVER (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
CROFTON (2-0) 35 13 0 0 — 48
Centerville 50, Colome 0
CENTERVILLE — Cole Edberg threw for six touchdowns, five to Austin Bohlman, in a 50-0 Centerville rout of Colome in prep football action on Friday.
Lane Johnson rushed for a 82-yard score and Malachi Brouwer had a touchdown catch in the win.
Brouwer also picked off two passes for the Tornadoes.
Centerville, 1-1, hosts Burke next. Colome, 1-2, is off until a Sept. 17 homecoming matchup against Corsica-Stickney.
Madison 46, Dakota Valley 13
MADISON — Madison’s Nate Ricke passed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-13 victory over Dakota Valley in Dakota XII Conference football action on Friday.
Mickale Dohrer caught three passes for 74 yards and a score, and Dillon Bickett caught three passes for 64 yards and two scores for Madison. Kadin Hanscom rushed for 98 yards and a score. Trey Smith rushed for two scores and Tyler Whitlock added a touchdown run in the victory.
Ethan Anema passed for 154 yards and a score, with Randy Rosenquist catching five passes for 93 yards and a score for Dakota Valley. Trae Piel rushed for a score for the Panthers.
Smith had a hand in 14 tackles (6 solo), including a sack, and Sutton Bern had nine tackles (4 solo), including two sacks, for the Madison defense. Gabe Olson had nine tackles (3 solo), including a sack. Parker Johnson and Cam Buchholtz each had a sack in the victory.
Rosenquist led the Dakota Valley defense with eight tackles (six solo). Noah Preston made five solo stops.
Madison, 2-0, travels to Vermillion next. Dakota Valley, 0-2, hosts Lennox next.
DAKOTA VALLEY (0-2) 0 7 0 6 — 13
MADISON (2-0) 7 19 14 6 — 46
Chester Area 38, Viborg-Hurley 0
CHESTER — Stratton Eppard passed for 223 yards and rushed for 167 more to lead Chester Area past Viborg-Hurley 38-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Eppard was 11-16 passing for three scores, and added two rushing touchdowns for Chester Area. Ryan Benson had three catches for 91 yards and two scores, hit a 30-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on PAT kicks. Jovi Wolf had three catches for 75 yards and a score in the win.
Chance Schollerman rushed for 53 yards for Viborg-Hurley.
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
CHESTER AREA (3-0) 7 17 14 0 — 38
Hanson 48, Irene-Wakonda 0
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson pounded out 339 yards on the ground in a 48-0 victory over Irene-Wakonda in prep football action on Friday.
Hadley Wallace rushed for 113 yards and a score for Hanson. Riley Haynes rushed for a school-record 98-yard touchdown. Jackson Jarding, Brock Tuttle, Sutton Dewald and Garrett Mochell each rushed for a score in the victory.
Dashel Spurrell completed three passes for 71 yards for Irene-Wakonda.
Wallace and Lucas Nicholson each had six tackles for the Hanson defense. Ethan Cheeseman returned an interception 62 yards for a score in the win.
Spurrell and Clay Brodersen each had six tackles for Irene-Wakonda.
Hanson, 3-0, is off until a Sept. 17 matchup against Viborg-Hurley. Irene-Wakonda, 0-3, hosts Howard next.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
HANSON (3-0) 0 30 12 6 — 48
Battle Creek 24, Cedar Catholic 7
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Battle Creek took control after the first quarter on the way to a 24-7 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic in prep football action on Friday.
Dylan Amick passed for 99 yards and a score, and Logan Roberts rushed for 90 yards for Battle Creek. Rich Brauer and Trent Uhlir each rushed for a score in the victory.
Easton Becker rushed for 76 yards and a score for Cedar Catholic, which led 7-3 in the first quarter.
Rich Brauer and Cameron Blain each had a hand in six ta
Tate Thoene and Brett Kleinschmit each had a hand in 11 tackles for the Cedar Catholic defense. Owen Dendinger was in on seven tackles.
Battle Creek, 2-0, travels to West Point-Beemer next. Cedar Catholic, 1-1, travels to Tekamah-Herman next.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (1-1) 7 0 0 0 — 7
BATTLE CREEK (2-0) 3 7 0 14 — 24
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Flandreau 6
FLANDREAU — Noah McDermott scored three total touchdowns to lead Elk Point-Jefferson to a 55-6 win over Flandreau in Flandreau Friday.
McDermott tallied 174 yards passing and two scores and added one rushing touchdown for the Huskies (2-0). Ben Swatek tallied 71 yards and two scores rushing. Devon Schmitz added 118 yards rushing on three carries and a score. Lucas Hueser rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Schmitz hauled in three passes for 118 yards and two scores.
Tanner Christenson threw for 131 yards and two interceptions for Flandreau (0-3). Tathan Headrick scored the lone touchdown and Ethan Hoffman recorded 101 yards.
Elk Point-Jefferson is at home against McCook Central-Montrose Friday. Flandreau is at Baltic Friday.
Howard 59, Canistota-Freeman 28
HOWARD — Ty Beyer tallied three touchdowns for Howard in a 59-28 victory over Canistota-Freeman Friday night in Howard.
Beyer rushed for 163 yards and three scores for Howard (3-0). John Callies rushed for 130 yards and two scores. Taiden Hoyer scored twice and Griffin Clubb a score. Jace Sifore hauled in a touchdown pass from Hoyer.
Tage Ortman passed for 272 yards and four touchdown for Canistota-Freeman (1-2). Will Ortman caught two touchdowns and Isiah Robertson and Noah Kleinsasser one score each. Robertson hauled in 117 yards receiving.
Canistota-Freeman is at home against Viborg-Hurley Saturday. Howard is taking on Chester Area at home.
C-F (1-2) 0 6 14 8 —28
HOWARD (3-0) 14 19 14 12 —59
Stanton 11, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 8
LAUREL, Neb. — A field goal in the fourth quarter by Owen Vogel lifted Stanton to an 11-8 win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Friday night in Laurel, Nebraska.
Parker Krusemark rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown for Stanton(2-0). Damien Erickson added 38 yards rushing and Krusemark 35 yards passing.
Evan Haisch rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (2-1). Evan Schmitt threw for 71 yards.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is at Elkhorn Valley Friday, Sept 17.
LCC (2-1) 0 0 8 0 —8
STANTON (2-0) 0 0 8 3 —11
Garretson 35, Parkston 20
PARKSTON — Dylan Kindt passed for 205 yards and rushed for 115 more, combining for four touchdowns in a 35-20 victory over Parkston in prep football action on Friday.
Kindt was 16-for-28 passing for three touchdowns and three interceptions, and rushing 19 times for another score for Garretson. Cooper Long caught seven passes for 79 yards and a score. Cayden Ockenga and Ryan Flannigan each had touchdown catches. Hunter Abraham added a touchdown run in the victory.
Caleb Weber rushed for two scores, and Cole Prunty rushed for 120 yards for Parkston. Sam Benson rushed for 79 yards. Luke Bormann added a touchdown run for the Trojans.
Abraham had seven tackles for the Garretson defense. Kindt picked off two passes.
Peyton Albrecht and Ethan Poore each had seven tackles for the Parkston defense. Prunty picked off two passes, with Jesse Newton picking off a pass.
Garretson, 2-1, hosts Arlington-Lake Preston next. Parkston, 1-2, hosts top-ranked Platte-Geddes next.
PARKSTON (1-2) 0 6 6 8 — 20
GARRETSON (2-1) 7 14 7 7 — 35
Isanti (Santee) 52, Heartland Lutheran 6
SANTEE, Neb. — Romeo White rushed for three scores and passed for another to lead Isanti (Santee) past Heartland Lutheran 52-6 in prep football action on Friday.
Jordayn LaPlante and Wambdi Starlin each had touchdown catches for Isanti. Austyn Saul also had a touchdown pass. Dakota Denny added a touchdown run for the Warriors offense.
Saul and Hoksida Wabasha each had interception returns for the Warriors defense. Saul picked off three passes, with Wabasha and LaPlante each recovering a fumble. Starlin had five tackles, with Saul and LaPlante each making four stops.
Isanti, 1-0, begins a string of three straight road games with Cody-Kilgore on Sept. 10. Heartland Lutheran is off until a Sept. 17 game with Lewiston.
Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 64, Hartington-Newcastle 26
HUMPHREY, Neb. — Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family scored 28 second quarter points on the way to a 64-26 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in prep football action on Friday.
Riley Sudbeck led the Hartington-Newcastle offense, going 12-of-16 for 229 yards and three scores. Jake Peitz caught eight passes for 202 yards and two scores. Shay Dickes added a touchdown catch for the Wildcats.
Riley Sudbeck had a hand in nine tackles for Hartington-Newcastle. Carson Sudbeck had a hand in eight stops. Mason Buschkamp recovered a fumble.
Both teams are now 1-1. H-LHF hosts North Central next. Hartington-Newcastle hosts West Holt next.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (1-1) 0 8 12 6 — 26
H-LHF (1-1) 8 28 16 12 — 64
