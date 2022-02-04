ALCESTER — Centerville and Corsica-Stickney will face off for the Great Plains Conference Championship at the annual Great Plains Conference Girls’ Basketball Classic, Feb. 12 at Alcester-Hudson High School.
The Tornadoes and Jaguars will play the final game of the day, a scheduled 6:30 p.m. start. Pairings for the event are based on SDHSAA seeding points, with the top two teams playing for the league title.
Play begins at 11 a.m. with Freeman Academy-Marion against Colome. Tripp-Delmont-Armour plays Alcester-Hudson at 12:30 p.m., followed by Gayville-Volin against Marty at 2 p.m. Scotland plays Burke at 3:30 p.m., with Andes Central-Dakota Christian against Avon at 5 p.m.
