The Yankton Black Sox earned a doubleheader sweep of Harrisburg in youth baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The games marked the season opener for the Black Sox.
In the opener, Matthew Sheldon and Trey Sager combined in a two-hit shutout as the Black Sox claimed a 2-0 victory.
Evan Serck, Mark Kathol and Cohen Zahrbock each had two hits for Yankton. Sheldon added a hit.
Aiden Huizenga and Cain Wallner each doubled for Harrisburg.
Sheldon struck out nine batters over five innings for the win. Sager struck out two in two innings of relief for the save. Wilson Munzke took the loss, striking out five in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
In the nightcap, Yankton took control with seven unanswered runs on the way to a 10-4 victory.
Sheldon and Easton Nelson each had two hits for Yankton. Kathol, Kaden Hughes, Trey Rothschadl and Easton Feser each had a hit. Zahrbock and Owen Wishon each drove in two runs in the victory.
Wishon struck out nine batters in four innings of work for the win.
The Black Sox travel to Brandon Valley on Friday.
Legion
Battle Creek 5, Hartington 3
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Battle Creek scored twice in the eighth inning to claim a 5-3 victory over Hartington in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Dylan Taylor and Jaxson Bernecker each doubled for Hartington. Carter Arens, Carson Arens, Dan Puppe and Jalen Lammers each had a hit in the effort.
Bernecker took the loss in relief.
Hartington travels to Pierce today (Thursday).
Juniors
S.F. East 8, Yankton 3
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton’s Austin Gobel went 4-for-4 in a 8-3 loss to Sioux Falls East in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Cayden Wavrunek doubled and singled, and Josh Sheldon had two hits for Yankton. Hunter Teichroew, Frankie In’t Veld and Carson Conway each had a hit.
Sean Turner took the loss.
Yankton will play in the Crofton pool of the Kyle Mueller Classic this weekend. Yankton opens the tournament against pool host Crofton on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Battle Creek 11, Hartington 3
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Battle Creek pulled away to an 11-3 victory over Hartington in American Legion Juniors baseball action, Tuesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Tyan Baller and Keaton Steffen each had a hit for Hartington.
Weston Heine took the loss.
Hartington travels to Pierce today (Thursday).
Youth
U16: Tyndall 15, Scotland-Menno 0
TYNDALL — Tyndall downed Scotland-Menno 15-0 in VFW 16-Under baseball action on Wednesday.
Jayce Walloch had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Bryce Sattler added a hit for the Trappers.
Parker Hochstein took the loss.
Scotland-Menno takes on Canistota-Freeman on Sunday.
U14: Scotland-Menno 5, Tyndall 0
TYNDALL — Scotland-Menno’s Trent Guthmiller pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out eight, as the Trappers blanked Tyndall 5-0 in VFW14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Erick Buechler and Brayson Meng each had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen doubled and Izayah Ulmer added a hit in the victory.
Scotland-Menno hosts Canistota-Freeman on Sunday in Scotland.
