HARRISBURG — Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda held its own in a 29-team field, placing third in the Harrisburg Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament on Friday.
Pierre won the team title with 218 points, followed by Canton (157.5) and VHIW (127). Shawnee Mission (Kansas) Northwest (107) and host Harrisburg (69) rounded out the top five.
VHIW was led by a runner-up finish from Gia Miller (170) and a third place finish from Lauren Petersen (190).
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon tied for sixth with 67 points. Briney Rueb (120) and Peyton Hellmann (126) each won titles for the squad.
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes was tenth with 44 points. Akane Metcalfe (106) led the squad with a runner-up finish.
Yankton scored 31 points on the day. The Gazelles had two wrestlers in the field, with Nevaeh Leonard moving to 18-0 with her 142-pound title. Jaclyn Kyte (18-5) went 2-2 at 126 pounds.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson finished with 24 points. The lone BAH wrestler, Reese Olson, finished third at 126 pounds.
ATKINSON, Neb. — Plainview beat out Valentine for top honors in the West Holt boys’ wrestling Invitational, Friday in Atkinson, Nebraska.
Plainview scored 150 points, two better than Valentine. Ravenna (138) was third, followed by Burke-Gregory (134).
Creighton scored 15 points on the day. The Bulldogs were led by a fourth place finish from Joseph Barnell (120) and a fifth place finish from Brandon Pavelka (285).
