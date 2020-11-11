FOOTBALL
S.D. FINALS
Nov. 12-14 at Vermillion
Thursday, Nov. 12
CLASS 9AA: No. 2 Hamlin (11-0) vs. No. 4 Platte-Geddes (11-0), 11 a.m.
CLASS 9B: No. 3 Wolsey-Wessington (9-1) vs. No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (7-2), 3 p.m.
CLASS 9A: No. 3 Warner (9-0) vs. No. 4 Canistota-Freeman (10-1), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13
CLASS 11B: No. 1 Winner (10-0) vs. No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (11-0), 2 p.m.
CLASS 11AA: No. 1 Brookings (11-0) vs. No. 3 Pierre (8-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14
CLASS 11A: No. 1 Tea Area (10-0) vs. No. 2 Canton (8-2), 2 p.m.
CLASS 11AAA: No. 2 Brandon Valley (8-1) vs. No. 5 Harrisburg (7-3), 7 p.m.
NEB. PLAYOFFS
CLASS A
Semifinals, Nov. 13
No. 9 Kearney at No. 5 Elkhorn South, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Millard Wouth at No. 2 Westside, 7 p.m.
Finals, Nov. 23 at Lincoln
Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m.
CLASS B
Semifinals, Nov. 13
No. 8 Plattsmouth (8-2) at No. 5 Aurora (8-3), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Elkhorn High (9-2) at No. 2 Hastings (9-1), 7 p.m.
Final, Nov. 24 at Lincoln
Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m.
CLASS C1
Semifinals, Nov. 13
No. 4 Kearney Catholic (9-1) at No. 8 Adams Central (9-2), 7 p.m.
No. 3 St. Paul (10-1) at No. 2 Pierce (10-0), 6 p.m.
Final, Nov. 24 at Lincoln
Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.
CLASS C2
Semifinals, Nov. 13
No. 4 Yutan (9-1) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (11-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Oakland-Craig (10-1) at No. 2 Ord (9-0), 6 p.m.
Final, Nov. 24, at Lincoln
Semifinal winners, 10:15 p.m.
CLASS D1
Semifinals, Nov. 13
No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (10-0) at No. 1 Tri County (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Burwell (11-0) at No. 2 Cross County (11-0), 6 p.m.
Finals, Nov. 23, at Lincoln
Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.
CLASS D2
Semifinals, Nov. 13
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (9-1) at No. 5 Sandhills-Thedford (11-0), 5 p.m. (Dunning)
No. 3 Central Valley (9-0) at No. 2 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (10-0), 5:30 p.m. (Bruning)
Finals, Nov. 23, at Lincoln
Semifinal winners, 10:15 a.m.
CLASS D6
Semifinals, Nov. 13
No. 4 Sterling (9-0) at No. 1 Arthur County (8-2), 2:30 p.m. CT
No. 3 McCool Junction (9-0) at No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (6-2)
Final, Nov. 20 at Kearney
Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. STATE TOURNAMENTS
CLASS AA TOURN.
Nov. 19-21 at Brookings
First Round, Nov .19
O’Gorman/Spearfish winner vs. Harrisburg/Stevens winner, noon
Washington/Lincoln winner vs. Aberdeen/Mitchell winner, 2 p.m.
Huron/Sturgis winner vs. Brandon Valley/Pierre winner, 5 p.m.
Watertown/Yankton winner vs. Roosevelt/Brookings winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS A TOURN.
Nov. 19-21 at Watertown
First Round, Nov. 19
No. 1 S.F. Christian (25-1) vs. No. 8 Madison (16-4), noon
No. 4 Winner (22-4) vs. No. 5 Hamlin (19-4), 2 p.m.
No. 3 R.C. Christian (28-4) vs. No. 6 Dakota Valley (15-5), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Hill City (26-2) vs. No. 7 Parker (18-7), 7 p.m.
CLASS B TOURN.
Nov. 19-21 at Huron
First Round, Nov. 19
No. 1 Northwestern (26-1) vs. No. 8 Corsica-Stickney (19-3), noon
No. 4 Colman-Egan (24-3) vs. No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery (21-2), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Chester Area (21-2) vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area (18-5), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Warner (22-1) vs. No. 7 Hitchcock-Tulare (18-4), 7 p.m.
S.D. SODAK 16
CLASS AA
Thursday, Nov. 12
No. 16 Spearfish (8-15) at No. 1 O’Gorman (22-0), 5 p.m.
No. 9 R.C. Stevens (11-12) at No. 8 Harrisburg (13-11), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Sturgis (8-15) at No. 3 Huron (15-4), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Pierre (7-12) at No. 6 Brandon Valley (17-7), 6 p.m.
No. 13 S.F. Lincoln (5-14) at No. 4 S.F. Washington (14-5), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Mitchell (6-13) at No. 5 Aberdeen Central (16-8), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Yankton (7-19) at No. 2 Watertown (20-4), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Brookings (10-14) at No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt (9-10), 6 p.m.
CLASS A
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Sioux Falls Christian def. Miller, 25-15, 25-13, 25-7
Hill City def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. Redfield, 25-8, 25-15, 25-14
Winner def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11
Hamlin def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14
Dakota Valley def. St. Thomas More, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14
Madison def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Parker def. Baltic 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15
CLASS B
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Northwestern def. Timber Lake, 25-6, 25-9, 25-7
Warner def. Faith, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13
Chester def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13
Colman-Egan def. Kadoka Area, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13
Bridgewater-Emery def. Philip, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14
Faulkton def. Kimball/White Lake, 28-26, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-5
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Ipswich, 19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
Corsica/Stickney def. Castlewood, 26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-14, 17-15
