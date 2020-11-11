FOOTBALL

S.D. FINALS

Nov. 12-14 at Vermillion

Thursday, Nov. 12

CLASS 9AA: No. 2 Hamlin (11-0) vs. No. 4 Platte-Geddes (11-0), 11 a.m.

CLASS 9B: No. 3 Wolsey-Wessington (9-1) vs. No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (7-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS 9A: No. 3 Warner (9-0) vs. No. 4 Canistota-Freeman (10-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

CLASS 11B: No. 1 Winner (10-0) vs. No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (11-0), 2 p.m.

CLASS 11AA: No. 1 Brookings (11-0) vs. No. 3 Pierre (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

CLASS 11A: No. 1 Tea Area (10-0) vs. No. 2 Canton (8-2), 2 p.m.

CLASS 11AAA: No. 2 Brandon Valley (8-1) vs. No. 5 Harrisburg (7-3), 7 p.m.

NEB. PLAYOFFS

CLASS A

Semifinals, Nov. 13

No. 9 Kearney at No. 5 Elkhorn South, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Millard Wouth at No. 2 Westside, 7 p.m.

Finals, Nov. 23 at Lincoln

Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m.

CLASS B

Semifinals, Nov. 13

No. 8 Plattsmouth (8-2) at No. 5 Aurora (8-3), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Elkhorn High (9-2) at No. 2 Hastings (9-1), 7 p.m.

Final, Nov. 24 at Lincoln

Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m.

CLASS C1

Semifinals, Nov. 13

No. 4 Kearney Catholic (9-1) at No. 8 Adams Central (9-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 St. Paul (10-1) at No. 2 Pierce (10-0), 6 p.m.

Final, Nov. 24 at Lincoln

Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.

CLASS C2

Semifinals, Nov. 13

No. 4 Yutan (9-1) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (11-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Oakland-Craig (10-1) at No. 2 Ord (9-0), 6 p.m.

Final, Nov. 24, at Lincoln

Semifinal winners, 10:15 p.m.

CLASS D1

Semifinals, Nov. 13

No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (10-0) at No. 1 Tri County (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Burwell (11-0) at No. 2 Cross County (11-0), 6 p.m.

Finals, Nov. 23, at Lincoln

Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.

CLASS D2

Semifinals, Nov. 13

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (9-1) at No. 5 Sandhills-Thedford (11-0), 5 p.m. (Dunning)

No. 3 Central Valley (9-0) at No. 2 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (10-0), 5:30 p.m. (Bruning)

Finals, Nov. 23, at Lincoln

Semifinal winners, 10:15 a.m.

CLASS D6

Semifinals, Nov. 13

No. 4 Sterling (9-0) at No. 1 Arthur County (8-2), 2:30 p.m. CT

No. 3 McCool Junction (9-0) at No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (6-2)

Final, Nov. 20 at Kearney

Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

S.D. STATE TOURNAMENTS

CLASS AA TOURN.

Nov. 19-21 at Brookings

First Round, Nov .19

O’Gorman/Spearfish winner vs. Harrisburg/Stevens winner, noon

Washington/Lincoln winner vs. Aberdeen/Mitchell winner, 2 p.m.

Huron/Sturgis winner vs. Brandon Valley/Pierre winner, 5 p.m.

Watertown/Yankton winner vs. Roosevelt/Brookings winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS A TOURN.

Nov. 19-21 at Watertown

First Round, Nov. 19

No. 1 S.F. Christian (25-1) vs. No. 8 Madison (16-4), noon

No. 4 Winner (22-4) vs. No. 5 Hamlin (19-4), 2 p.m.

No. 3 R.C. Christian (28-4) vs. No. 6 Dakota Valley (15-5), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Hill City (26-2) vs. No. 7 Parker (18-7), 7 p.m.

CLASS B TOURN.

Nov. 19-21 at Huron

First Round, Nov. 19

No. 1 Northwestern (26-1) vs. No. 8 Corsica-Stickney (19-3), noon

No. 4 Colman-Egan (24-3) vs. No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery (21-2), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Chester Area (21-2) vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area (18-5), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Warner (22-1) vs. No. 7 Hitchcock-Tulare (18-4), 7 p.m.

S.D. SODAK 16

CLASS AA

Thursday, Nov. 12

No. 16 Spearfish (8-15) at No. 1 O’Gorman (22-0), 5 p.m.

No. 9 R.C. Stevens (11-12) at No. 8 Harrisburg (13-11), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Sturgis (8-15) at No. 3 Huron (15-4), 6 p.m.

No. 11 Pierre (7-12) at No. 6 Brandon Valley (17-7), 6 p.m.

No. 13 S.F. Lincoln (5-14) at No. 4 S.F. Washington (14-5), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Mitchell (6-13) at No. 5 Aberdeen Central (16-8), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Yankton (7-19) at No. 2 Watertown (20-4), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Brookings (10-14) at No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt (9-10), 6 p.m.

CLASS A

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Sioux Falls Christian def. Miller, 25-15, 25-13, 25-7

Hill City def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Redfield, 25-8, 25-15, 25-14

Winner def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11

Hamlin def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14

Dakota Valley def. St. Thomas More, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14

Madison def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Parker def. Baltic 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15

CLASS B

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Northwestern def. Timber Lake, 25-6, 25-9, 25-7

Warner def. Faith, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13

Chester def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13

Colman-Egan def. Kadoka Area, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

Bridgewater-Emery def. Philip, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14

Faulkton def. Kimball/White Lake, 28-26, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-5

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Ipswich, 19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Corsica/Stickney def. Castlewood, 26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-14, 17-15

