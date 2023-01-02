Yankton opened the 2023 portion of its boys’ hockey season with an 8-3 rout of Huron on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Alex Nockels had two goals and an assist, and Brady Blom scored twice for Yankton, which scored four times in the first and third periods. Ashton Renken and Dawsn Thoms each had a goal and an assist. Cory Lucht and Donnyraee Marshall each had a goal.
Also for the Bucks, Jack Pedersen had three assists. Taten Benson, Dawson Vellek and Kylen O’Connor each had an assist in the victory.
Ethan Busch scored twice and Ryder Casper had a goal and an assist for Huron. Grady Bott and Brecken Glanzer each had an assist for the All-Stars.
Keenan Wagner made 25 saves in goal for Yankton. Jack Bales had 28 stops for Huron.
Yankton, 5-6, travels to Watertown on Jan. 7.
Sioux Falls I 12, Yankton 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls I squad beat Yankton 12-0 in boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
John Mathison posted three goals and an assist, Brock Malwitz had two goals and an assist and Cory Perdaems scored twice for Sioux Falls. Mason Roesler, Camden Ponto, Keegan Clancy, Tytan Haight and Maxwell Mohr each scored in the victory.
Ian Pattison made six saves in goal for Sioux Falls. Keenan Wagner made 21 saves and Garrett Haas made nine stops for Yankton.
Junior Varsity
Sioux Falls I 6, Yankton 2
SIOUX FALLS — Channing Schaff had two goals and an assist to lead Sioux Falls I past Yankton 6-2 in JV boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Evan Schumacher posted a goal and an assist for Sioux Falls. Shane Bolcerek, Cole Romine and Zander Howe each had a goal in the victory.
Ashton Renken and Taten Benson each scored for Yankton. Cory Lucht had an assist.
Casey Vinti made 10 saves in goal for Sioux Falls. Jayda Tjeerdsma had 17 saves and Garrett Haas had 15 stops for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Watertown on Jan. 7.
Bantam A
Yankton 6, Sioux Center 2
Tucker Renken and Cooper Larsen combined for four goals and five assists as Yankton downed Sioux Center 6-2 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday.
Renken and Larsen each scored twice, with Renken recording three assists and Larsen assisting twice for the Miracle. Kade Schramm and Easton Anderson each scored a goal. Isaac Dimmer added an assist in the victory.
Luke Van Voorst and Tate Swager each had a goal for Sioux Center. Liam Dravland, Jacob Beller and Ryan Schaap each had an assist for the Tornadoes.
Luke Moeller stopped 14 shots in goal for the Miracle. Nathan Sayler made 31 saves for Sioux Center.
Yankton, 7-1, travels to Watertown on Jan. 7.
Sioux Falls 4, Yankton 3
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Flyers snapped Yankton’s season-opening six-game win streak, edging the Miracle 4-3 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday.
Andrew Sislo, Benjamin Vermeer, Beckett Everson and Cade Zoerink each scored for Sioux Falls, with Vermeer also recording an assist. Beckett Rothrock, Broderick Rothrock and Hayden Hansen each had an assist in the victory.
Kade Schramm scored twice, and Tucker Renken had a goal and an assist for Yankton. Cooper Larsen also assisted on a goal.
Lincoln Turner made 21 saves for Sioux Falls. Luke Moeller stopped 25 shots for Yankton.
Bantam B
Brandon Valley 4, Yankton 1
Brandon Valley downed Yankton 4-1 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Nathan Fogerty posted a goal and two assists for Brandon Valley. Lynden Pyle had a goal and an assist. Justin Pederson and Cole Clites each scored for the Ice Cats.
Oliver Crandall scored for Yankton.
Quinn Reinwald stopped 18 shots for Brandon Valley. Ryan Turner made 26 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Aberdeen Jan. 14 and 15.
Sioux Falls I 8, Yankton 1
SIOUX FALLS — Eight different players scored for Sioux Falls I in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Jackson Breuer had a goal and two assists, and Blaine Heitmann, Jaxon Lathen and Howard Anderson each had a goal and an assist for Sioux Falls. Logan Eberspacher, Paul Anderson, Maximus Feyen and Anders Holte each had a goal in the victory.
Jefferey Mellem scored for Yankton, with Oliver Crandall and Hailey Bottolfsen each recording an assist.
Dylan Assid made 12 saves in goal for Sioux Falls. Ryan Turner stopped 35 shots for Yankton.
