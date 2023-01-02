Yankton opened the 2023 portion of its boys’ hockey season with an 8-3 rout of Huron on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.

Alex Nockels had two goals and an assist, and Brady Blom scored twice for Yankton, which scored four times in the first and third periods. Ashton Renken and Dawsn Thoms each had a goal and an assist. Cory Lucht and Donnyraee Marshall each had a goal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.