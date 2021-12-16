PLATTE — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes won a pair of duals in a home triangular against Parkston and Burke-Gregory in Platte Thursday night.
KWLPG defeated Parkston 54-21 and Burke-Gregory 53-9. Parkston took down Burke-Gregory 44-24 in the other dual of the night.
Against Parkston, Lucas Lenz, Holden Havlik, Kameron Styles and Gavin Braun pinned their opponents for victories for KWLPG. Iden Myers and Kasen Konstanz added decision wins and Carter Lenz, Grayson Hanson, Adley Reindl and Levi Nightingale wins by forfeit.
Myers, Carter Lenz, Hanson, Havlik, Nightingale, Styles, Braun and Konstanz each picked up second wins of the day against Burke-Gregory. Chase Varilek,Dalton Deffenbaugh and Tate Surat earned their first wins of the night in the dual.
Parkston found wins with Kash Neugebauer (5-4 decision), Porter Beugebauer (fall), Kolter Kramer (fall), and Kaden Holzbauer (fall) against KWLPG.
Kash Neugebauer, Porter Neugebauer, Krmer and Holzbauer defeated their opponents in the win over Burke-Gregory as well. Cater Sommer, Wyatt Anderson, Noah Mahoney, Lane Johnson and Gage Reichert added wins in the dual.
GARRETSON QUAD: GARRETSON — The Parker Pheasants went 2-1 in a wrestling quadrangular hosted by Garretson on Thursday.
Parker downed host Garretson 49-24. For the Pheasants, Colten Preheim (106), Dylan Buseman (113), Jerimiah Friman (152) and Charlie Patten (195) each won by pin.
The Pheasants claimed a 52-18 victory over Howard. Andrew Even (145) won by pin for Parker, which took advantage of seven forfeits.
McCook Central-Montrose downed Parker 45-24 in the Pheasants’ other match. Logan Buseman (126) and Friman (152) won by pin for Parker.
McCook Central-Montrose went 3-0, beating Garretson 72-12 and Howard 54-22. Garretson edged Howard 42-39 in the other match.
QUAD COUNTY NORTHEAST QUAD: LAUREL, Neb. — Host Quad County Northeast went 0-3 in a home wrestling quadrangular on Thursday in Laurel, Nebraska.
Pender downed the Flames 54-28. Gabe Wortman (138), Daniel Puppe (145), Ajay Gubbels (170) and Carson Fischer (285) won by pin for QCN.
Winside edged QCN 42-30. Wortman (138) won by pin for the Flames.
Stanton topped QCN 31-24. All of the Flames’ points came by forfeit.
Pender was 3-0 on the night, beating Stanton 72-12 and Winside 42-33. Winside beat Stanton 45-12.
