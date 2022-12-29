Carson Noecker has pushed himself to become one of the top distance runners, not just in Nebraska, but in the nation.

He broke 10 minutes in every 3,200-meter race he ran this past spring, running his two fastest times at conference and state. He added a 1600 title (in a season-best 4:19.61) and a 3200 relay title on top of the 3200 win.

