Carson Noecker has pushed himself to become one of the top distance runners, not just in Nebraska, but in the nation.
He broke 10 minutes in every 3,200-meter race he ran this past spring, running his two fastest times at conference and state. He added a 1600 title (in a season-best 4:19.61) and a 3200 relay title on top of the 3200 win.
He wasn’t pushed in a single cross country race this fall but still broke 16 minutes in every 5,000-meter race, including breaking 15 minutes in four of his final six races. He even broke 14 minutes in a three-mile race in California, also without being pushed.
When you ask Noecker’s coaches about his growth in 2022, their first thought isn’t about all the hard work that made the Hartington Cedar Catholic senior one of the top high school distance runners in the nation.
It’s about how he went from just being his team’s top runner to being a leader.
“We’ve seen a lot from a leadership standpoint,” said Cedar Catholic track and field coach Chad Cattau. “He’s always been a good leader, but now he’s a more vocal leader. He’s encouraging our other runners.
“That’s something his teammates have noticed as well.”
Noecker’s growth — on and off the track and course — have earned the senior the Press & Dakotan’s Prep Male Athlete of the Year.
Noecker’s spring was capped by three state titles in the Class C meet: 1,600, 3,200 and the 3,200 relay. Noecker and teammate Carson Arens each ran a sub two-minute 800 to anchor the Trojans to the relay victory. Noecker’s 3,200 also earned all-class gold.
“I felt like I wanted to improve my times in the mile and two-mile and going into state we knew we had a good 4-by-8,” Noecker said. “I didn’t have any times I was aiming for. I just knew I wanted to improve from the year before in all of my events.”
Noecker went into the fall with the opportunity to do something no Nebraska boys’ runner had ever done: win a fourth state cross country title. In 2021 he won his third Class C title, becoming just the seventh to do so in Nebraska history.
While Noecker’s potential for a historic accomplishment drew plenty of attention to him, he did his best to set that aside.
“I really tried to block it out,” he said. “I didn’t want it to be about me. I wanted the focus on the team.”
That included making stronger connections with those teammates.
“I felt like he interacted more with the team. He was more active in team activities,” said Mandy Hochstein, who coaches the Cedar Catholic/Hartington-Newcastle cross country team. “He laughed more. He smiled more.”
And, while he was enjoying his final high school season, he also ran faster. He ran personal bests on eight of nine courses in 2022, including becoming the first runner to break 15 minutes in a state meet 5,000-meter on the challenging Kearney course.
The Hartington cross country season also included a trip to the Woodbridge Classic in Irvine, California. In a three-mile race that he won by 40 seconds, he clocked a 13:49.7. The only two runners who were faster on that day were in a different race.
“After our first practice coach took the varsity boys from (2021) aside and wanted to talk to us about the trip,” Noecker said. “I had qualified for the race, but I wasn’t going to do it if the team didn’t go.”
That trip proved to be an eye-opener for more than just Noecker, Hochstein noted.
“That was definitely a key part of the season,” she said. “That trip got the ‘Wow. Look what we can do,’ going.”
A few weeks later, it resulted in the team winning a district title and qualifying for state.
“For them to come out and get a district championship was phenomenal,” Hochstein said. “We knew we were in the running, but we didn’t know we’d be there.”
That district title was a highlight for Noecker as well.
“It was one of those things that was really exciting,” he said. “Our hard work paid off.”
While Noecker’s cross country career at Hartington has been done for two months, his leadership of the cross country team hasn’t.
“He’s still leading my team,” Hochstein said. “We’ve got two, three kids that have been coming in to work out because of Carson.”
As the calendar turns to 2023 and moves toward spring, Cattau is excited to see what Noecker will accomplish in his final high school track season.
“I expect continued growth in Carson’s leadership. We will need it from him and our other seniors,” he said. “He will have some lofty goals. Hopefully he can stay healthy and put up some great times, some state history-type times.”
As for what comes after this spring, Noecker remains undecided.
“I want to continue to run,” he said. “I feel like I will decide in the next few weeks.”
