BROOKINGS — Offensive tackle Evan Greeneway is one of eight players from the South Dakota State University football program to be recognized with by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame as members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.
Greeneway is a graduate of Yankton High School.
The Hampshire Honor Society recognizes college football players from all divisions who have exhausted their eligibility and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or better throughout their college careers. A total of 1,432 players from 364 schools across all divisions of college football qualified for membership this past season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.