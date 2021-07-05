Brandon Valley outlasted Yankton 12-9 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Paul McGlone doubled and singled for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff had two hits and three runs scored. Jacob Larson and Josh Sheldon each doubled. Jackson Conway, Curtis Steppat and Luke Bernatow each had a hit in the effort.
Garrett Nelson took the loss, with Kampshoff striking out two in three innings of relief.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls West on Wednesday. Start time for the twinbill is set for 5 p.m.
Lakers 2, S.F. East 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Lakers and Sioux Falls East played two a 2-2 tie in a weather-shortened baseball game on Monday.
Easton Nelson, Evan Serck and Owen Wishon each had a hit for the Lakers.
Lucas Johnson doubled for S.F. East. Kasen Christiansen and Brogan Moffitt each had a hit.
Matthew Sheldon struck out five in four innings of work. Corbin Veland pitched for Sioux Falls, striking out three.
The Lakers, 17-14-1, play in the Sioux Falls Tournament beginning on Friday.
Renner 7, Reds 5
RENNER — Renner outlasted the Yankton Reds 7-5 in baseball action on Monday.
Joey Laiable doubled for Renner. Owen Lechtenberg, Dane Andersen, Dawson Horst and Jack Confield each had a hit.
Beck Ryken had two hits for Yankton. Easton Feser, Sam Gokie, Jace Sedlacek, Abe O’Brien, Carter Boomsma, Boston Frick and Kaden Hunhoff each had a hit.
Sawyer Konechne picked up the win, striking out six in five innings of work. Feser took the loss.
The Reds, 19-8, play in the Sioux Falls Tournament beginning on Thursday.
