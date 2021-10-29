NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 20 straight unanswered points to pull off a 20-7 win over St. Patrick’s in the first round of the Class C2 football playoffs in North Platte, Nebraska Friday night.
St. Patrick’s (8-2) went into halftime with a 7-0 lead thanks to a rushing score. Cedar Catholic scored 20 points in the second half to run away with the win.
Tate Thoene tallied two rushing scores and Easton Becker added a rushing score of his own for the Trojans (8-2).
Hartington Cedar Catholic gets a rematch of their regular season finale loss to Norfolk Catholic next Friday. The Trojans will face Norfolk Catholic at home Friday.
Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6
NORFOLK, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic entered Friday’s game as the top seed in Class C2 and they showed why in a 25-6 win over Crofton in the first round of the Class C2 playoff in Norfolk, Nebraska Friday night.
Karter Kerkman scored from one yard out to give Norfolk Catholic (9-1) a 7-0 lead after one quarter of play. The Knights added one touchdown in the second quarter when Carter Janssen found Brennen Kelley for a four-yard score.
Norfolk Catholic scored three more times in the third quarter to extend their lead to 35. Kanyon Talton scored a 39-yard touchdown, followed by a Brandon Kollars score and a Janssen pass ot Mason Timmerman for another one.
Crofton was able to get across the goal line in the fourth quarter when William Poppe tallied a four-yard rushing touchdown, but it was too late for the Warriors. Jimmy Allen tallied 71 of Crofton’s 81 first half yards but suffered an injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.
Crofton’s season comes to a close with a 5-5 record. Norfolk Catholic takes on Hartington Cedar Catholic Friday in the quarterfinals of the Class C2 playoffs.
