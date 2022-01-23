VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams put an exclamation point on the final Summit League duals of the season with a pair of impressive wins over rival South Dakota State on Saturday inside the DakotaDome Pool.
The Coyote teams combined to establish five new school records in the 25-meter pool and three new DakotaDome Pool records during the meet.
South Dakota men won 14 of the 16 events contested and rolled up a 194-103 win while the women’s team also won 14 of the 16 events in the meet and posted an emphatic 197-98 victory over its rivals.
The Coyote men closed the season with a 7-4 dual record while the women’s team posted a single-season high in the coach Jason Mahowald era and finished at 14-4.
The men’s team was led by sprinters Charlie Bean and Zachary Kopp, who each established new school and pool records in an individual event and combined with Brady Torborg and Aidan Gantenbein to close the dual with a school and pool record in the 200 free relay (1:33.62).
Bean, a senior, set the new standard in the 100 free clocking 51.46 while he also earned an individual win in the 200 free. Bean was one of three Coyote men to post two individual wins during the dual.
Kopp, a junior, narrowly edged out the old standard in the 50 free where his 23.23 time was just :0.01 seconds better than the old mark.
Keegan Henning and Jacob Won were double event winners for the men’s team while Adam Fisher, Jack Berdahl, Gantenbein, Dylan Purrington and Mack Sathre each picked up an individual win in the team victory.
Henning, a sophomore, set a new school record in the 800 free with a 8:40.24 and came back to win the 400 free in 4:13.22.
Won, a senior, won both butterfly events, taking the 100 fly in 57.26 and 200 fly in 2:09.76.
Fisher and Berdahl, both freshmen, won the 100 back (57.28) and 100 breast (1:04.79), respectively while Gantenbein touched first in the 200 back (2:10.38), Purrington the 200 breast (2:28.07) and Sathre the 200 IM (2:09.57).
Fisher, Berdahl and Gantenbein preceded Kopp in the 200 medley relay that touched first in 1:43.89.
Emily Kahn led the women’s team with three individual wins, to go with a relay triumph, while three other Coyote women were double-event individual winners during the dual, Stella Fairbanks, Cassie Ketterling and Mairead Powers.
Kahn, a freshman, won the 200 free (2:07.15), the 50 free (26.45) and the 100 fly (1:05.14) while she combined with Isabel Fairbanks, Meghan Atwell and Sara Mayer to win the 200 medley relay in 1:59.98.
Powers, a freshman, established a new school standard in the 200 back in 2:18.90 and won the 400 free in 4:40.32.
Fairbanks, a sophomore, won both diving events, scoring 238.5 on the one-meter board and 272.25 on the three-meter board.
Ketterling, a senior, won both breaststroke events, taking the 100 in 1:16:07 and the 200 in 2:42.93.
Hannah Aitkin (800 free), Maddie Katz (200 fly) and Isabel Fairbanks (200 IM) also swam to individual victories during the dual win.
The Coyotes will close out the regular season potion of their schedule next weekend by hosting the two-day Coyote Invite on Jan. 28-29 inside the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
