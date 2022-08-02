GREGORY — Vermillion outlasted Winner-Colome 8-7 in eight innings to claim the championship of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Gregory.
The victory marked Post 1’s first state title since 2017.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 10:48 pm
Reece Proefrock went 2-for-4 with a grand slam for Vermillion. T.J. Tracy doubled and singled. Willis Robertson also had two hits. Charlie Ward added a hit in the victory.
Aiden Barfuss went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Winner-Colome. Charley Pravecek had two hits. Joey Cole doubled. Pierce Nelson, Ethan Bartels and Adam Bohnet each had a hit.
Tim Dixon pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two, for the win. Barfuss took the loss in relief of Bartels, who struck out five in 6 2/3 innings of work.
Vermillion led 2-1 after one inning, then extended the lead with a Proefrock grand slam in the sixth. But Winner-Colome came up with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.
Vermillion regained the lead in the top of the seventh, but Winner-Colome tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, a frame that included an extended break due to an umpire suffering from heat issues and Vermillion catcher T.J. Tracy cramping up.
Vermillion scored in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk, then Dixon closes the door with a 1-2-3 inning.
Vermillion finishes with a 23-10 record. Winner-Colome finished with a 16-8 record.
Jake Jensen of Vermillion, a Mount Marty University baseball and basketball recruit, was named the tournament MVP award.
Camden Osborn of Redfield won the tournament “Big Stick” award, going 7-for-10 on the tournament.
Vermillion 12, Gregory 5
GREGORY — Vermillion scored four runs in the top of the first and didn’t look back, rolling to a 12-5 victory over Gregory in the final elimination game of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Gregory.
Jake Jensen went 4-for-5 with a double to lead Vermillion. Charlie Ward had two hits. Connor Saunders, Jack Kratz and Reece Proefrock each doubled. T.J. Tracy, Clayton Sorenson and Ben Burbach each had a hit in the victory.
Jensen struck out three batters in three innings for the win. Rylan Peck had two hits for Gregory. Gunnar Stephens, Ben Witt and Sawyer Tietgen each had a hit in the effort.
Witt, who walked the first three batters of the game before being removed, took the loss. Brogan Glover struck out four in 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for Gregory.
