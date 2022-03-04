EDITOR'S NOTE: The Press & Dakotan will have coverage of South Dakota and South Dakota State throughout the Summit League Basketball Tournament. Look for first-round coverage online, and semifinal and championship coverage in print and online.
SIOUX FALLS — Both South Dakota State basketball teams hold the top seed as the Summit League Tournament tips Saturday afternoon at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
The Jackrabbit women will see Denver in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The Jacks went 17-1 in conference play with their lone loss coming to in-state rival South Dakota. Denver went 5-13 in conference play, grabbing the final spot over Omaha.
Last season, the Jacks entered the women’s tournament as the top seed in the conference, but fell to Omaha in the first round of the tournament. The Jacks will lean on veterans Myah Selland, Paiton Burckhard and Tori Nelson to lead them and avoid the upset for a second straight year.
Selland leads the team with 13.5 points per game. Burckhard and Nelson average double figures in scoring at 10.5 and 10.6 points per game respectively. For Denver, they lean on Uju Ezeudu to lead them. Ezeudu averaged 17.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game to earn all-conference honors.
On the bottom half of the bracket, the second seeded South Dakota Coyotes face Western Illinois at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Leathernecks led USD at the half in both games this season before a third quarter surge put the Coyotes comfortably ahead.
The Coyotes are led by conference player of the year Chloe Lamb’s 15.7 points per game. Hannah Sjerven adds 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The third ‘super’ senior, Liv Korngable, adds 13.1 points per game. Western Illinois is led by Danni Nichols’ 15.7 points per game. Elizabeth Lutz adds 11.9 points per game.
In the other two first round games, No. 3 Kansas City plays No. 6 North Dakota State and No. 4 Oral Roberts faces No. 5 North Dakota. The ORU-UND game gets Sunday’s action started at 12:30 and the KC-NDSU game follows at 3 p.m.
On the men’s side, South Dakota State became the first men’s Summit League team to go undefeated in regular season conference play this season, recording an 18-0 record. The top seed faces Omaha in the first round of the tournament Saturday at 6 p.m.
SDSU was led by Baylor Scheierman this season. The conference player of the year averaged 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season. He is the conference leader in rebounds and assists.
Scheierman is joined by Douglas Wilson and Zeke Mayo as the Jacks look to get out of the first round for the second time in four years. Omaha’s biggest weapon is freshman Frank Fidler. Fidler averaged 12.1 points per game this season.
On the same side of the bracket is a No. 4 vs. No. 5 match-up between Kansas City and South Dakota. The Roos swept the Coyotes this season and are led by newcomer of the year Evan Gilyard II.
Gilyard averaged 16.9 points per game this season to lead Kansas City. The Roos’ other key players are Marvin Nesbitt Jr, Arkel Lamar and Josiah Allick. For the Coyotes, they will lean on second team all-conference members Mason Archambault and Kruz Perrott-Hunt.
Perrott-Hunt averaged 15 points per game this season and Archambault adds 14.7 points. Tasos Kamateros is the third Coyote averaging double figures with 11.6 points per game. The Coyotes and Roos tip-off at 6 p.m. Sunday.
On the bottom half of the men’s bracket, No. 2 North Dakota State faces No. 7 Denver and No. 3 Oral Roberts takes on No. 6 Western Illinois. NDSU, the defending conference runners-up will take the court with Denver Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Oral Roberts, the defending conference champions, take the court Sunday at 8:30 to face Western Illinois.
The semifinals are scheduled for Monday with the women’s championship game at 2 p.m. Tuesday and the men’s championship at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
