SIOUX CITY, Iowa —Mount Marty University was picked 10th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Preseason Women’s Basketball Poll, announced Wednesday.
Dordt edged Concordia, the defending regular season and tournament champion in the GPAC, for the top spot in the poll. Morningside finished third, followed by Northwestern and Hastings.
Mount Marty, 13-16 a year ago, opens the 2020-21 season at Waldorf on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.