The Yankton football team fell behind by two scores multiple times, but battled back to get a shot to steal a win against Sioux Falls Jefferson, falling short 38-35 Friday night at Crane Youngworth Field.
It was a good game, I just wish we had a little bit different outcome,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “We were right there. They’re a good football team and I think we’re a good football team, we’re just close. We just had too many mistakes.”
The Bucks got the second half started trailing 28-20 and started with the ball. The opening possession ended with a missed field goal for the Bucks Jefferson fumbled the ball and Yankton’s James Stewart scored a two-yard rush and a two point conversion was good to tie the game at 28.
On the ensuing possession, Taylen Ashley found Robert Hutchinson for a 37-yard score and the Cavaliers had rebuilt a touchdown lead in the third quarter.
Sioux Falls Jefferson took a 10-point lead off a field goal with 7:48 to play, but the Bucks didn’t give up as Rugby Ryken and the Bucks marched down the field and scored with 5:04 to play. Ryken found Cody Oswald for a 10-yard score to make it a one score game.
I think there are times when he (Ryken) was really good,” Muth said. “And he’s still coming along, but I think he stepped in the right direction tonight and the big thing is he battled. That’s a tough defense to play against, especially for a high school kid.”
After a fourth down stand by the Buck defense, Yankton had one final shot at the victory. Ryken and the offense marched back onto the field. Ryken was looking to make a play on third and 10 from the Yankton 35 yard line when he threw an interception to Dawson Sechser and the Cavaliers sealed the victory.
The Bucks scored first as Trevor Paulsen booted a 44-yard field goal to give the Bucks a 3-0. Ashley and the Cavalier offense sprinted down the field to take the lead on a three yard rushing touchdown by Ashley. The Cavaliers didn’t give up the lead for the remainder of the half.
After an Ashley interception, Yankton got into field goal range for Paulsen to hit his second field goal of the game, cutting it to a one-point 7-6 lead for the Cavaliers.
Following a Jefferson punt, Ryken was looking for his running back Gavin Swanson on third and short and Beau Giblin snatched the interception and returned it 57 yards for the touchdown. The Cavaliers led 14-6.
The Cavaliers led 14-6 after one quarter, and stretched their lead to 15 with a reverse touchdown pass from Robert Hutchinson to Ashley from five yards out midway through the second. Cody Oswald with a long return set the Bucks up with short field position. Gavin Swanson punched in a 12-yard score to give bring Yankton back within 10 points.
After the Bucks missed the two-point conversion, Jefferson marched down the field and Ashley found Griffin Wilde for a 30-yard touchdown. Jefferson held a 28-12 lead with 3:18 to play in the first half.
Yankton responded quickly as Swanson punched in a second touchdown of the half from three yards out. Lucas Kampshoff found Tyler Sohler for the two-point play and Yankton trailed 28-20 with 1:40 to play in the first half.
Ashley threw his second interception of the half as Mac Ryken came down with a jump ball and Yankton had 30 seconds to play with.
Ryken and the Bucks worked down the field and put themselves in position for a Paulsen field goal. Paulsen missed the 46-yarder and the Bucks trailed by eight at the half.
“They fought, they battled, it was a physical game,” Muth said. “I’m proud of the way they fought; you just have to clean up some of the mistakes.”
A dramatic second half didn’t go Yankton’s way, as the Buck defense couldn’t buy one last stop in the fourth quarter, and the Bucks now stand at 2-2 on the season.
“Our defensive staff got their guys to play hard for them tonight,” Muth said. “We’re rolling a million guys in there and everybody came in and made a contribution, can’t ask for more.”
Yankton stays at home for another week as the Bucks host Pierre for their annual homecoming game at Crane Youngworth Friday at 7 p.m.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.