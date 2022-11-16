Yankton softball player Brooklyn Townsend signed with the Mount Marty Lancers Wednesday at Yankton High School.
Townsend is relieved that, with the recruiting process ending, she can focus on finishing her senior year strong.
“It helps me relax and know that I can take this time to prepare for my upcoming fall season and to finish out my high school season with a clean slate,” Townsend said.
She is excited to play for Mount Marty head coach Kayla Bryant. The two have been able to get to know each other over the past three years.
“She's allowed me to come to practices and see how things are going,” Townsend said. “All the teammates were welcoming, and the coaches were easy to talk to.
“She's always been there to help us if we ever need anything.”
Bryant is excited to see how Townsend grows throughout her upcoming time at Mount Marty.
“You always want to push them and make them better on the field, but off the field too,” Bryant said. “She's been around me the last two years. She knows how I coach. She knows everything about us coaches. She's doing well and knows what we want and expect so she'll do just fine with us.”
Bryant is looking to play Townsend in the infield, specifically at second base.
Additionally, Townsend was able to watch her brother, Mason, and his baseball career at Mount Marty. Through that experience, Brooklyn knew a lot about the ins and outs of the program. Her familiarity with the program makes her confident she is up for the challenge of playing college softball.
“It's going to be a challenge with it being more of a commitment than what I've been used to (with) more intense practices,” Townsend said. “I do feel confident that I can compete at (the college) level.”
Brooklyn’s dad, Mike Townsend, is her coach on the Yankton Fury Red. While Mike admitted that he was tougher on his daughter as a coach, he is excited to go to Lancer games to support his daughter.
“I'm looking forward to getting to just watch her play,” Mike said.
