JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown outscored Mount Marty 52-31 in the second half to pull away to a 93-66 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday.
Will Cordes led five Jimmies in double figures with 19 points. Allante’ Pickins netted 18 points off the bench. Jack Talley had 14 points, and Mason Walters and Brock Schrom each had 11 points for Jamestown (14-5, 10-4 GPAC), which is receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll.
Jailen Billings led Mount Marty with 19 points. Elijah Pappas scored 18 points. Lincoln Jordre added eight points off the bench.
Mount Marty (7-14, 4-12 GPAC) travels to Midland on Wednesday.
MOUNT MARTY (7-14)
Jailen Billings 5-14 8-8 19, Elijah Pappas 6-15 3-4 18, Tyrell Harper 1-2 2-2 5, Jonah Larson 0-2 0-0 0, Keegan Savary 0-1 0-0 0, Lincoln Jordre 2-4 4-6 8, Chad Moran 1-2 2-4 4, Allen Wilson 1-2 0-1 3, Luke Ronsiek 1-4 0-0 3, Kade Stearns 1-4 0-0 3, Cooper Cornemann 1-6 0-0 2, Mitchell Lonneman 0-0 1-2 1, Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Gio Diaz 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-57 20-27 66.
JAMESTOWN (14-5)
Will Cordes 6-10 2-2 19, Jack Talley 3-12 5-6 14, Mason Walters 3-7 4-4 11, Brady Birch 1-1 2-2 4, Marc Kjos 1-3 0-0 3, Allante’ Pickens 6-9 2-2 18, Brock Schrom 4-5 3-7 11, Devon Schultz 3-4 0-0 6, Cole Woodford 2-4 0-0 4, Isaac Rabaey 0-0 2-2 2, Devan Praska 0-2 1-21, Tanner Slag 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Dvorak 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Pratt 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Wiest 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-59 21-27.
At the half: UJ 41-35. Three-Pointers: UJ 14-31 (Cordes 5-8, Pickens 4-6, Talley 3-10, Walters 1-1, Kjos 1-3, Woodford 0-1, Praska 0-1, Dvorak 0-1), MMU 8-26. Rebounds: UJ 39 (Talley 7, Birch 7), MMU 30 (Harper 6). Blocked Shots: UJ 6 (Schrom 4), MMU 2. Steals: UJ 5 (Talley 2), MMU 3 (Billings 3). Assists: UJ 16 (Kjos 4),MMU 8 (Savary 2, Ronsiek 2). Personal Fouls: UJ 25, MMU 23. Fouled Out: Walters, Moran. Turnovers: MMU 14, UJ 9.
