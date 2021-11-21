RAPID CITY — Dakota Valley swept Wagner 25-11, 25-17, 28-26 in the third place match of the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Rapid City.
Jorja Van Den Hul posted 12 kills for Dakota Valley (28-9), which had five players record six kills or more. Logan Miller finished with 31 assists and four ace serves. Tori Schulz posted eight kills and two ace serves. Madeline Stout had seven kills. Sophie Tuttle posted six kills and 10 digs. Sammi Archer had six kills and nine digs, Kate Van Rooyan had 19 digs and Reagan Van Rooyan added 10 digs for the Panthers.
For Wagner (28-8), Emma Yost led the way with 10 kills and 18 digs. Shalayne Nagel had six kills, 11 digs and three blocks. Macy Koupal posted 22 assists. Madi Knebel had 14 digs, Shona Kocer posted four blocks and Avari Bruguier added 10 digs for the Red Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.