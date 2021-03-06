A 14-run first inning set the stage for Mount Marty to score a 33-4 victory over Dickinson State, giving the Lancers a doubleheader split with the Blue Hawks in baseball action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The games marked the home opener for the Lancers.
Caid Koletzky had two home runs, including a grand slam, six RBI and six runs scored for Mount Marty. Billy Hancock had a home run and a double, driving in five. Collin Muth had three hits, four RBI and four runs scored. Zane Salley also had three hits.
Also for the Lancers, Alex Lagrutta had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Julito Fazzini doubled and singled. Nathan Robertson also homered. Jet Weber, Josh Roemen, Mason Townsend, Tommy Alitz and Daniel Rockwell each had a hit in the victory.
Brett Bantle and Alberto Nieto each doubled for Dickinson State.
Tyler Priest pitched four shutout innings, striking out three, for the win. John Koronka took the loss.
In the opener, Dickinson State regained the lead after blowing a 5-0 advantage, holding on for an 8-7 decision.
Karson Backer doubled and singled for Dickinson State. Derrick Calvillo and Cade Ostenson each homered for the Blue Hawks.
Townsend went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI for Mount Marty. Hancock had two hits, including a home run. Cole Anderson and Roemen each doubled. Weber, Muth and Charlie Illg each had a hit for the Lancers.
Joel Torres struck out five batters over six innings for the win. Jacob Scully got the final out to claim the save. Chris Rofe took the loss despite striking out five in his 2 2/3 innings of work.
The teams will meet again today (Sunday) in Yankton. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
