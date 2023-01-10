WYNOT, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans picked up an 11-point road victory, 71-60, against Wynot Tuesday.
Jaxson Bernecker led the Trojans with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Tyan Baller added 21 points.
Wynot was led by Zack Foxhoven’s 22 points. Dylan Heine added 20 points.
Cedar Catholic improved to 9-1 while Wynot fell to 10-1.
Cedar Catholic plays at Dakota Valley Thursday while Wynot hosts Niobrara-Verdigre Thursday.
Creighton 43, Summerland 42
CREIGHTON, Neb. — John Mitchell’s 26 points propelled the Creighton Bulldogs to a 43-42 victory over the Summerland Bobcats Tuesday.
The game was tied at 34 entering the fourth quarter.
Gage Burns added 14 points for Creighton.
Creighton improved to 10-2 while Summerland suffered its first loss of the season to fall to 10-1.
Creighton plays at O’Neill Saturday while Summerland hosts Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family Friday.
SUMMERLAND (10-1) 10 8 16 8 — 42
CREIGHTON (10-2) 12 9 13 9 — 43
Gregory 58, Wagner 48
WAGNER — The Gregory Gorillas got 21 points from Rane Kenzy as they got a road victory against the Wagner Red Raiders Tuesday.
Gregory improved to 3-1, while Wagner fell to 4-2.
Noah Bearshield tallied 16 points and six rebounds for the Gorillas. Cruz Klundt had a good game on the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds to go along with seven points.
Carter Cournoyer led Wagner with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Gregory hosts Burke Friday while Wagner plays at Parkston Thursday.
GREGORY (3-1) 20 18 6 14 — 58
WAGNER (4-2) 14 15 8 11 — 48
Centerville 65, Scotland 44
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes got 22 points from Aiden Bobzin as they defeated the Scotland Highlanders Tuesday.
Centerville improved to 3-2, while Scotland fell to 1-5.
Logan Bobzin added 18 points for the Tornadoes, who led 26-11 after the first quarter.
Trenten Skorepa led Scotland with 11 points, with Ashton Dennis and Kory Keppen adding 10 points apiece.
Centerville plays at Irene-Wakonda Thursday while Scotland hosts Avon Thursday.
SCOTLAND (1-5) 11 11 10 12 — 44
CENTERVILLE (3-2) 26 14 11 14 — 65
Crofton 56, Niobrara-Verdigre 32
CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors defeated the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars 56-32 behind 16 points from Zac Arens Tuesday.
Crofton improved to 2-10 while Niobrara-Verdigre fell to 0-12.
Simon McFarland added 13 points for Crofton.
Dontae Justo added 11 points for Niobrara-Verdigre, while Kellen Moody registered 10 points.
Crofton plays at Norfolk Catholic Saturday while Niobrara-Verdigre plays at Wynot Thursday.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-12) 6 9 14 3 — 32
CROFTON (2-10) 17 17 11 11 — 56
Madison 52, Vermillion 44
MADISON — The Madison Bulldogs outscored the Vermillion Tanagers 21-12 in the fourth quarter to win 52-44 Tuesday.
Madison improved to 2-4 while Vermillion fell to 3-4.
Aiden Jensen led Madison with 21 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Comes added 20 points. Ben Brooks registered 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Zoan Robinson and Carter Hansen registered 15 points apiece. Trey Hansen grabbed eight rebounds for Vermillion.
Madison plays at Flandreau Friday while Vermillion hosts Lennox Thursday.
VERMILLION (3-4) 12 8 12 12 — 44
MADISON (2-4) 8 10 13 21 — 52
Wakefield 60, Ponca 48
PONCA, Neb. — The Wakefield Trojans got 25 points from Cade Johnson as they defeated the Ponca Indians 60-48 Tuesday.
Wakefield improved to 10-2, while Ponca fell to 6-4.
Cael Johnson added 13 points, while Hunter Shulz registered 11 points for Wakefield.
Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with 13 points, with Cole Jackson adding 10 points.
Wakefield plays at Lawton-Bronson (Iowa) Thursday while Ponca plays at Elk Point-Jefferson Friday.
WAKEFIELD (10-2) 8 18 16 18 — 60
PONCA (6-4) 11 7 20 10 — 48
Hanson 46, Parkston 44
HANSON — Ethan Cheeseman scored 25 points to go with 13 rebounds as the Hanson Beavers defeated the Parkston Trojans 46-44 Tuesday.
Hanson improved to 3-3, while Parker fell to 1-7.
Jayce Slaba added eight points and five assists for Hanson. Sutton Dewald registered five steals.
Luke Borman led Parkston with 17 points.
Hanson hosts Parker Thursday while Parkston play at Wagner Thursday.
Dakota Valley 55, West Central 50
HARTFORD — The Dakota Valley Panthers outscored the West Central Trojans by 10 points in the second half to win 55-50.
Dakota Valley improved to 7-0, while West Central fell to 1-6.
Isaac Bruns led DV with 18 points and eight rebounds. Jaxson Wingert also scored 18 points for DV. Randy Rosenquist registered 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Dakota Valley hosts Cedar Catholic Thursday while West Central plays at Baltic Monday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (7-0) 10 12 20 13 — 55
WEST CENTRAL (1-6) 13 14 15 8 — 50
Viborg-Hurley 51, Alcester-Hudson 43
ALCESTER — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars got 22 points from Nick Hanson as they defeated the Alcester-Hudson Cubs Tuesday.
Viborg-Hurley improved to 5-1 while Alcester-Hudson fell to 2-6.
Nick Hanson led V-H with 22 points. Kobee Sherman registered 14 points and 10 rebounds. Brady Schroedermeier registered two blocks and two steals.
Viborg-Hurley plays at Gayville-Volin Thursday, while Alcester-Hudson hosts Akron-Westfield (Iowa) Thursday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (5-1) 13 6 15 17 — 51
ALCESTER-HUDSON (2-6) 6 9 12 16 — 43
Elk Point-Jefferson 74, Canistota 55
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies got 17 points from Easton Kempf as they defeated the Canistota Hawks 74-55 Tuesday.
EPJ improved to 7-1 while Canistota fell to 3-2.
Chace Fornia registered 16 points and nine rebounds for EPJ. Jakob Scarmon and Alexander Scarmon registered 11 and 10 points apiece.
Tage Ortman led Canistota with 18 points.
Elk Point-Jefferson hosts Ponca Friday while Canistota hosts Ethan Friday.
CANISTOTA (3-2) 14 18 13 10 — 55
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (7-1) 23 20 13 18 — 74
Bloomfield 55, O’Neill St. Mary’s 46
O’NEILL, Neb. — Bloomfield built a 34-27 halftime lead and held on for a 55-46 victory over O’Neill St. Mary’s in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Layne Warrior finished with 23 points for Bloomfield. Mason Mackeprang added nine points.
Bloomfield, 6-6, travels to Plainview on Friday. St. Mary’s, 5-4, hosts Chambers-Wheeler Central on Saturday.
BLOOMFIELD (6-6) 18 16 9 12 — 55
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (5-4) 14 13 11 8 — 46
