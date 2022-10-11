Grace Larkins Named To Preseason Second Team
South Dakota guard Grace Larkins drives to the basket during a game in the 2021-22 season. Larkins, the 2022 Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year, was named to the preseason all-Summit League second team, announced Tuesday. USD was picked second in the league's preseason poll.

 Bailey Zubke/P&D

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s basketball has been picked second in the 2022-23 Summit League Preseason Poll released by the league office Tuesday. Sophomore guard Grace Larkins was named to the Summit’s preseason second team. The polls were voted on by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and select media members.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Kayla Karius (CAR-ee-us), the Coyotes were picked second in the preseason poll with 676 points to South Dakota State’s 746 points. South Dakota also received four first-place votes. This marks the fifth-straight season the Coyotes have been selected top-two in the Summit preseason poll.

