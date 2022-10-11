SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s basketball has been picked second in the 2022-23 Summit League Preseason Poll released by the league office Tuesday. Sophomore guard Grace Larkins was named to the Summit’s preseason second team. The polls were voted on by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and select media members.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Kayla Karius (CAR-ee-us), the Coyotes were picked second in the preseason poll with 676 points to South Dakota State’s 746 points. South Dakota also received four first-place votes. This marks the fifth-straight season the Coyotes have been selected top-two in the Summit preseason poll.
Larkins, a native of Altoona, Iowa, was the 2022 Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year. She was the fifth-leading scorer on the Coyotes’ Sweet 16 squad last season, averaging 6.5 points on 42.7 percent shooting from the floor as a true freshman. Larkins was also fifth on the team in total assists, steals and rebounds. She tallied nine double-figure games during the season, including a career-high 23 points in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals.
South Dakota, making its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, reached the Sweet 16 last season for the first time in program history. The Coyotes (29-6) had captured both Summit League regular season and tournament titles. For the second time in three seasons, the Coyotes were ranked in the top-25 of the final USA Today Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 24 in the voting.
The Coyotes open the season on Monday, Nov. 7, by hosting Midland inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
