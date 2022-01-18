SCOTLAND — Emma Marshall and Nora O’Malley combined for 30 points as Irene-Wakonda clipped Scotland 47-42 in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday night in Scotland.
Marshall finished with 19 points and O’Malley had 11 points for Irene-Wakonda (5-6), while Katie Knodel added nine points.
For Scotland (6-6), Delanie VanDriel had 15 points, Bailey Vitek added 11 and Martina DeBoer had nine.
On Thursday, Irene-Wakonda will host Alcester-Hudson in Irene. Scotland is off until Jan. 25 when it will play Alcester-Hudson in Alcester.
IRENE-WAKONDA (5-6) 12 8 15 12 — 47
SCOTLAND (6-6) 8 10 11 13 — 42
Wynot 50, Creighton 26
WYNOT, Neb. — Karley Heimes nearly made as many baskets as Creighton did as a team, as the Wynot Blue Devils rolled to a 50-26 girls’ basketball victory on Tuesday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Heimes was 6-of-13 from the floor for 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. Wynot also got 12 points and six steals from Krystal Sudbeck, as well as six points from Kendra Pinkelman. Amber Lawson pulled down four rebounds.
Creighton, which was 7-of-29 shooting, got nine points and four rebounds from Maycee Zimmerer. Bryna Fanta added eight points and Kendall Wolverton had three rebounds.
Wynot (9-5) will host Pierce on Thursday.
CREIGHTON (9-5) 4 9 8 5 — 26
WYNOT (9-5) 16 20 9 5 — 50
Crofton 46, Wayne 33
CROFTON, Neb. — Alexis Folkers led Crofton to a 46-33 win over Wayne Tuesday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Folkers tallied 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Crofton (13-2). Jayden Jordan added eight points and Cassie Allen six.
Brooklyn Kruse tallied 19 points to pace Wayne (8-9).
Crofton hosts Hartington-newcastle Friday at 6 p.m. Wayne is at Hartington Cedar Catholic Friday night.
WAYNE (8-9) 7 9 9 8 —33
CROFTON (13-2) 11 11 16 8 —46
Wagner 61, O’Neill 14
WAGNER — Four players scored in double figures to lead Wagner to a 61-14 win over O’Neill Tuesday night in Wagner.
Ashlyn Koupal tallied 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Wagner (10-0). Emma Yost added 15 points and eight boards. Shalayne Nagel contributed 11 points and Lydia Yost 10.
Kiersten Welke led O’Neill (4-10) with 11 points.
Wagner hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton Tuesday. O’Neill is at Guardian Angels Central Catholic Friday.
Viborg-Hurley 58, Avon 23
AVON — Coral Mason’s double-double led Viborg-Hurley to a 58-23 win over Avon in Avon Tuesday night.
Mason tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (10-2). Denae Mach added 11 points.
Tiffany Pelton tallied eight points and nine rebounds for Avon (2-7). Courtney Sees added seven points.
Avon is at Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday. Viborg-Hurley is at Baltic Friday night.
VH (10-2) 13 9 18 18 —58
AVON (2-7) 5 7 4 7 —23
Vermillion 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
VERMILLION — After a fourth quarter rally from Elk Point-Jefferson, the Vermillion Tanagers girls basketball team grabbed a 43-41 overtime win Tuesday night in Vermillion.
Kasey Hanson tallied 14 points for the Tanagers (9-2). Leah Herbster added eight points and nine rebounds.
Kaitlyn VanRoekel tallied 14 points for Elk Point-Jefferson (4-5). Bentlee Kolbaum added nine points and nine rebounds.
Vermillion hosts Garretson Friday night. Elk Point-Jefferson is at home against Akron-Westfield Thursday.
EPJ (4-4) 9 9 5 15 3 —41
VERMILLION (9-2) 6 10 13 9 5 —43
Platte-Geddes 52, Burke 35
PLATTE — Two Platte-Geddes players recorded double-doubles in a 52-35 win over Burke Tuesday night in Platte.
Cadence Van Zee tallied 24 points and 11 rebounds for Platte-Geddes (5-4). Karly VanDerWerff added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Regan Hoffman tallied eight points and 11 rebounds.
Elly Witt led Burke (3-7) with 13 points.
Platte-Geddes is at Lennox Friday. Burke is at home against Bennett County Friday.
BURKE (3-7) 10 2 14 9 —35
PG (5-4) 17 12 13 10 —52
Lennox 47, Parker 16
PARKER —Ryan Hanssen and Drew Kuyper combined for 26 points as Lennox cruised past Parker 47-16 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night in Parker.
Hanssen finished with 14 points, while Kuyper added 12 points and eight rebounds. Dani Highum contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Lennox (6-6).
Parker (1-8) got four points and eight rebounds from Janae Olson, and four points from Aspen Rand. The Pheasants visit Canton on Thursday.
Osmond 47, Osmond 40
OSMOND, Neb. — Osmond built a 26-9 halftime lead and held on for a 47-40 victory over Bloomfield in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Kiera Moes scored 13 points to lead Osmond. Macy Aschoff had 11 points and 14 rebounds in the victory.
Madison Abbenhaus scored 19 points for Bloomfield. Alexandra Eisenhauer finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Christina Martinson added eight rebounds.
Osmond, 8-7, travels to Summerland on Friday. Bloomfield hosts Chambers-Wheeler Central on Friday.
BLOOMFIELD (6-8) 7 2 19 12 — 40
OSMOND (8-7) 11 15 9 12 — 47
